HOME RUN INN BRINGS CHICAGO'S FAVORITE PIZZA TO O'HARE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT JUST IN TIME FOR THANKSGIVING TRAVEL

CHICAGO, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Run Inn Pizza, renowned in Chicago for its Tavern-Style thin crust pizza since the 1940's, is thrilled to announce the opening of three locations at O' Hare International Airport. Travelers can now experience the iconic taste of Home Run Inn in Terminal 2's Concourse E and in Terminal 1's Concourse B (co-branded with Eli's Cheesecake) and Concourse C.

Menu highlights include Home Run Inn's classic 8-inch pizzas: Cheese ($11.39), Sausage ($11.99) and Pepperoni ($11.99).

"Sharing our tavern-style pizza with a broader audience is an incredible opportunity," said Gina (Perrino) Bolger, fourth-generation family member and Senior Vice President of Marketing. "Whether you're traveling through O'Hare or simply passing by, we aim to deliver an authentic taste of Chicago. This partnership with O'Hare allows us to showcase what makes Home Run Inn pizza a cherished local tradition for both Chicagoans and visitors from around the world."

Home Run Inn has partnered with restaurateur and operator HMSHost at O'Hare to serve both quick bites for those in a hurry and sit-down meals for passengers looking to unwind and enjoy a delicious pizza. In Terminal 1's Concourse B, the location is co-branded with Eli's Cheesecake, Chicago's favorite dessert, offering travelers the best of both worlds: savory pizza and sweet treats.

For more information about Home Run Inn Pizza and updates on the new O'Hare locations, please visit

www.homeruninnpizza.com.

About Home Run Inn (HRI)

Home Run Inn Pizza is considered Chicago's original tavern-style thin crust pizza known for its irresistible flavor, hand-pinched crust, zesty sauce, plentiful cheese and homemade sausage. The small tavern of the 1920's was named Home Run Inn in 1947. The family-owned and operated company, founder of National Tavern-Style Pizza Day, has nine pizzerias throughout the Chicagoland area and frozen pizza available from coast to coast. Home Run Inn Pizza is currently the Official Pizza of the Chicago Cubs and Wrigley Field, sold at Chicago's Midway International Airport and now, at O'Hare International Airport. Home Run Inn ranks among the top 10 frozen pizza brands sold nationally and number one in the Chicagoland area. For further information regarding Home Run Inn Pizza, visit www.homeruninnpizza.com.

