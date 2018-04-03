Home Security System Market to Gain Owing to Infusion of IoT Technology: Radiant Insights, Inc.

Global Home Security System Market expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Home security systems is a concept of safeguarding entry points into a home with sensors that interrelate with a control panel or command center mounted in a convenient location in the home. The security system includes a control panel, door and window sensors, wired or wireless security cameras, motion sensors for both interior and exterior, and a high-decibel siren or alarm. Motion sensors used to secure the open spaces inside the homes.

Prominent factors that are playing a major role in the growth of Home Security System Market are rising use of smartphones for remote monitoring, and growing population using smart phone and tablet.

Home Security System Market segmented based on home type, product type, solution, and region.

Home type into Independent Homes, Condominiums, and Apartments classify Home Security System Market.

Product type into Sensors, Security Cameras, Alarms, Fire Sprinklers & Extinguishers, Panic Buttons, and Electronic Locks classify Home Security System Market.

The security cameras segment accounted for the largest market share of Home Security System Market in terms of revenue. The reason being, use of advanced technology like rechargeable and replaceable batteries and Wi-Fi connectivity. Moreover, an overview of IP-based cameras and remote monitoring using smartphone will also expand the market segment.

Solution into Medical Alert System, Intercom System, Fire Protection System, Access Control & Management Solution, Intruder Alarm Solution, Video Surveillance Solution, and Integrated Security Solution classify Home Security System Market.

Home Security System Market segmented, geographically into America (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Globally, North American regional market accounted for the largest market share of Home Security System Market and led the overall market over the period. The reason being, rising adoption of mobile exhibitions, and growing demand for integration. Followed by Asia Pacific and EMEA.

The key players of Home Security System Market are Honeywell International Inc., Axis Communications AB, Vivint Inc., Tyco Security, ADT Security Services, Nortek Security and Control, ASSA ABLOY, Bosch Security Systems, Alarm.com, Axis Communications, Monitronics International, Hikvision Digital, and MOBOTIX.

The key players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

