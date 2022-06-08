Home Security Systems Market by Home Type, Security, Systems, Services and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Security Systems Market by Home Type (Independent Homes, Apartments), Security (Professionally Installed & Monitored, Do-It-Yourself), Systems (Access Control Systems), Services (Security System Integration Services), Region (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global home security systems market size is expected to grow from USD 56.9 Billion in 2022 to USD 84.4 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The growth of the home security systems market is driven by factors such as growing awareness regarding home security systems and the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT) and wireless technologies.



Home security system market for independent homes to account for largest market share in 2027



Security is one of the major concerns among independent homeowners. Independent dwellings are high in economically developed countries, such as the US, Canada, and Germany. People who own an induvial home usually have a high household income. The independent homes are more frequently built-in isolated locations. Thus, in case of medical emergencies or criminal activities, such as burglary or theft, the necessary help may not be available nearby. Considering these factors, the adoption of home security systems among independent homeowners is growing at a significant rate.



Professionally installed and monitored security systems to account for the largest share of the market by 2027.



The large market for professionally installed and monitored security systems is mainly attributed to the growing concern among consumers about consistent security and real-time monitoring, and rising disposable income. The professionally installed and monitored systems are installed and monitored by professionals without any intervention from owners. One of the key benefits of this type of security system is that the user gets a set of dedicated consulting and engineering services. The systems are set up appropriately by professional installers. The third-party professionals managing this category of security systems ensure security and hassle-free operations of the systems without the intervention of the customers.



Home security system market in APAC to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is a developing region in terms of technology and economy. China, Japan, and South Korea, with a higher urbanization rate and growing construction sector, are driving the overall growth of the home security systems market in this region. The technological advancements and economic growth in the region are factors expected to increase the demand for security systems. The rapid growth of the construction industry and real estate sector is expected to boost the growth of the residential fire protection system market in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Home Security Systems Market

4.2 Home Security Systems Market, by System

4.3 Market, by Systems and Country

4.4 US Acquired Largest Share of Home Security Systems Market in 2021

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Emergence of Internet of Things (Iot) and Wireless Technologies

5.2.1.2 Growing Awareness Regarding Home Security Systems

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Installation, Maintenance, and Operational Costs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Implementation of Artificial Intelligence (Ai) and Deep Learning in Home Security Systems

5.2.3.2 Worldwide Proliferation of Smart Cities Initiative

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 System Complexity

5.2.4.2 Privacy of Highly Confidential Information

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Emerging Trends

5.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Cloud Technologies for Smart Surveillance

6 Home Security Systems Market, by Systems

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Systems

6.3 Fire Protection System Market

6.3.1 Development of Innovative and Efficient Systems to Boost Growth of Fire Protection Systems Market

6.3.1.1 Hardware

6.3.1.1.1 Market for Fire Alarm Devices to Register Highest CAGR

6.3.1.1.2 Fire Sprinklers

6.3.1.1.3 Fire Extinguishers

6.3.1.1.4 Secure Communication Products

6.3.1.1.5 Sensors and Detectors

6.3.1.1.6 Radiofrequency Identification (Rfid)

6.3.1.1.7 Fire Alarm Devices

6.3.1.1.8 Emergency Lighting

6.3.1.1.9 Voice Evacuation and Public Products

6.3.1.1.10 Others

6.3.1.2 Software

6.3.1.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Fire Modeling and Simulation Software to Fuel Market Growth

6.3.1.2.2 Fire Mapping & Analysis Software

6.3.1.2.3 Fire Modeling & Simulation Software

6.4 Video Surveillance Systems

6.4.1 Increasing Demand for Real-Time Monitoring and Perimeter Surveillance

6.4.1.1 Hardware

6.4.1.1.1 Growing Demand for Ip Cameras to Push Market Demand for Video Surveillance Systems

6.4.1.1.2 Camera

6.4.1.1.2.1 Ip Cameras

6.4.1.1.2.2 Analog Cameras

6.4.1.1.3 Monitors

6.4.1.1.4 Server

6.4.1.1.5 Storage

6.4.1.1.6 Others

6.4.1.2 Software

6.4.1.2.1 Market for Video Management Software to Exhibit Highest CAGR

6.4.1.2.2 Video Analytics Software

6.4.1.2.3 Video Management Software (Vms)

6.4.1.2.4 Neural Networks and Algorithms

6.5 Access Control Systems

6.5.1 Increasing Deployment of Controllers and Servers to Amplify Market for Access Control Systems

6.5.1.1 Hardware

6.5.1.1.1 Rising Demand for Access Control Hardware in Residential Projects

6.5.1.1.2 Controller/Server

6.5.1.1.3 Card Readers

6.5.1.1.3.1 Magnetic Strip Readers

6.5.1.1.3.2 Proximity Card & Readers

6.5.1.1.3.3 Smart Cards & Readers

6.5.1.1.4 Biometrics

6.5.1.1.5 Electronic Locks

6.5.1.1.5.1 Electromagnetic Locks

6.5.1.1.5.2 Electric Strike Locks

6.5.1.1.5.3 Wireless Locks

6.5.1.1.6 Multi-Technology Readers

6.5.1.2 Software

6.5.1.2.1 Rising Deployment of Access Control Software in New Building Projects to Propel Market During Forecast Period

6.6 Entrance Control Systems

6.6.1 Increasing Adoption of Integrated Entrance Control Systems in Apartments and Condominiums

6.7 Intruder Alarm

6.7.1 Increasing Crime Rate and Thefts to Positively Influence Demand for Intruder Alarms

7 Home Security Systems Market, by Services

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Security System Integration Services

7.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Security System Integration by Access Control Service Providers

7.3 Remote Monitoring Services

7.3.1 Cost-Effective User Interfaces Provided by Remote Monitoring Services

7.4 Fire Security Services

7.4.1 Growing Need to Maintain Fire Security Systems to Drive Market Growth

7.4.2 Engineering Services

7.4.2.1 Rise in Demand for Fire Risk Management Services

7.4.3 Installation and Design

7.4.3.1 Growing Demand for Installation and Design Services in Independent Homes

7.4.4 Maintenance Services

7.4.4.1 Growing Demand for Testing and Inspection of Fire Protection Systems

7.4.5 Managed Services

7.4.5.1 Implementation of Tested Solutions in Residential Buildings

7.4.6 Others

7.5 Video Surveillance Services

7.5.1 Market for Video Surveillance Services to Exhibit Highest CAGR

7.5.2 Installation and Maintenance

7.5.2.1 High Cost of Repair Commands More Demand for Installation and Maintenance Services

7.5.3 Video Surveillance as Services (Vsaas)

7.5.3.1 Surging Demand in Security Companies

7.6 Access Control Services

7.6.1 Advancements in Cloud Technology to Push Demand for Access Control Services

7.6.2 Installation & Integration

7.6.2.1 Integration Enables Devices to Connect and Provide Communication Access

7.6.3 Maintenance Service

7.6.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Real-Time Monitoring of Access Control Systems to Raise Demand for Maintenance Services

7.6.4 Access Control-As-A-Service

7.6.4.1 Cost-Effective Operations Provided by Access Control-As-A-Services

8 Home Security Systems Market, by Security

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Professionally Installed and Monitored Systems

8.2.1 Professionally Installed and Monitored Security Systems Provide Users with Set of Dedicated Consulting and Engineering Services

8.3 Self-Installed and Professionally Monitored Systems

8.3.1 Increasing Consumer Preference for Self-Installed Home Security Systems to Drive Market Growth

8.4 Do-It-Yourself (Diy)

8.4.1 Growing Demand for Diy Security Systems to Fuel Market Growth During Forecast Period

9 Home Security Systems Market, by Home Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Independent Houses

9.2.1 Independent Homeowners Leverage Cost Effectiveness of Advanced and Connected Home Security Systems

9.3 Condominiums/Apartments

9.3.1 Growing Demand for Integrated Security Solutions in Condominiums/Apartments

10 Geographic Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Revenue Analysis of Top Five Companies

11.3 Market Share Analysis, 2021

11.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant

11.4.1 Stars

11.4.2 Emerging Leaders

11.4.3 Pervasive Companies

11.4.4 Participants

11.5 Competitive Situations and Trends

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Adt

12.1.2 Resideo Technologies Inc

12.1.3 Johnson Controls

12.1.4 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology

12.1.5 Assa Abloy

12.1.6 Secom

12.1.7 Robert Bosch

12.1.8 Allegion

12.1.9 Snap One, LLC

12.1.10 Abb

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 Comcast

12.2.2 Alarm.Com

12.2.3 Nortek Security & Control

12.2.4 Vivint

12.2.5 Simplisafe

12.2.6 Armorax

12.2.7 Canary

12.2.8 Scout

12.2.9 Legrand

12.2.10 Schneider Electric

13 Adjacent & Related Markets

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iz7xes

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets