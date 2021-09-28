Home Sequential Compression Devices Market to Exceed USD 1,572.81 Million by 2028- A Recent Study by The Insight Partners

PUNE, India, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to new research study on "Home Sequential Compression Devices Market to 2028– Global Analysis and Forecast – by Device Type, Type, Application, and Geography," the market is projected to reach US$ 1,572.81 million by 2028 from US$ 992.49 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021-2028. The growth of the home sequential compression devices market is attributed to the rising incidence of anaphylaxis, and recent approvals for epinephrine. However, a poor access to epinephrine autoinjectors in low-income countries hinders the growth of the market.

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 992.49 Million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 1,572.81 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 6.8% from 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 177 No. Tables 84 No. of Charts & Figures 71 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Device Type; Type; Application, and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

In 2020, North America dominated the global home sequential compression devices market due to advancements in technologies, launch of several products, growing demand for sequential compression, and increasing investments in healthcare and research. In 2016, BSN medical launched its custom-knit compression garment—JOBST Relax—for lymphedema treatment. Europe is the second-largest market for home sequential compression devices globally. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR om the market during 2021–2028. The market in this region is expected to expand at a high pace due to the rising number of orthopedic and spinal surgeries; growing number of patients suffering from deep vein thrombosis (DVT), varicose veins, and lymphedema; and elevating count of sports injuries. In addition, the establishment and expansion of leading players in Asian economies due to the massive target population are further likely to contribute to the home sequential compression devices market growth in Asia Pacific.

Based on device type, the home sequential compression devices market is segmented into alternate sequential compression device and simultaneous sequential compression device. In 2021, the simultaneous sequential compression device segment is estimated to account for the largest market share. Simultaneous sequential compression devices are among the most preferred choices for DVT treatment. Moreover, these devices can be used over a long term for the diagnosis, and they can offer faster and convenient pain management.

Prevalence of Lymphatic and Venous Disorders Fuels Home Sequential Compression Devices Market Growth

Venous disorders are caused due to factors such as pregnancy, obesity, varicose vein, and venous insufficiency. As per the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), blood clotting in a deep vein result in the VTE, which primarily is a condition of blood vessels. These clots generally develop in lower leg, thigh, or pelvis, and injury to veins, slow blood flow, increased estrogen levels, heart diseases, and obesity are among the main causes of the clot formation. As per a study published by StatPearls Publishing LLC in August 2020, more than 200,000 people in the US are reported to develop venous thrombosis annually. Moreover, as per the Thrombosis UK, 1 in 1,000 people suffer from venous thrombosis every year. Venous insufficiency is observed in pregnancy mainly due to an enlarged gravid uterus, resulting in hypertension in the lower extremity veins and increased hormone secretion, weakening the vein walls. Sequential compression devices (SCDs) are used as a part of the treatment of venous thromboembolism (VTE). Thus, the rising prevalence of lymphatic and venous disorders is boosting the demand for home sequential compression device, thereby driving the market growth.

Home Sequential Compression Devices Market: Segmental Overview

Simultaneous sequential compression device (SSCD) can compress both limbs simultaneously and sequentially. SCCDs work by stimulating calf muscles contraction by exposing neuromuscular junction to a series of timed, coordinated electrical pulses. This generates a sequential, peristaltic series of contractions from distal to proximal, stimulating enhanced blood flow in both venous return and arterial inflow. Therapeutic intervention included the use of the FlowAid FA-100 SCCD set for the arterial setting. The SCCD is a self-contained device that stimulates the contraction of calf muscles via the application of four electrodes to the posterior of the leg. Also, as per a research study published in 2016 by medical research, the SCCD therapy addresses many of the compliance issues of IPC application.

Due to the growing demand for COVID19-related medical devices. In response to the pandemic, leading players in the compression therapy devices market have collaborated with suppliers to understand and manage the impact of the pandemic on product supply. For instance, Cardinal Health has partnered with trade groups such as the Health Industry Distributors Association (HIDA), Healthcare Distribution Alliance (HDA), National Community Pharmacists Association (NCPA), National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS), Healthcare Ready, and AdvaMed to respond to industry-wide challenges. Such strategic initiatives would boost the home care devices market growth in the coming months. Moreover, remote patient monitoring (RPM) offers disease monitoring solutions and facilitate patient-provider communications to reduce the risk of infection amid the COVID-19 crisis. Thus, owing to the abovementioned factors, the COVID-19 pandemic has shown a positive impact on the home medical devices market, which will support the home sequential compression devices market.

Home Sequential Compression Devices Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Cardinal Health Inc; BIOCOMPRESSION SYSTEMS; DJO Global, Inc.; DSMAREF CO.LTD; Precision Medical Products; AIROS Medical, Breg Inc.; Mego Afek ltd.; Arjo Medical Devices; and Tactile Medical, Inc are among the key companies operating in the home sequential compression devices market. These players are focusing on the expansion and diversification of their market presence and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In May 2020, AIROS Medical launches new compression therapy device and garment system—AIROS 6 device system—to treat cancer-related lymphedema and venous complications. The AIROS 6 uses pneumatic air compression. The inflation and deflation sequences, delivered at the pressure and time prescribed by a physician or lymphedema therapist, move the lymphatic fluid in the correct physiological direction.

In July 2020, Breg, Inc. partnered with Joint Operations LLP, a UK-based distributor, to deliver its premium, high-value medical devices in the UK and Ireland markets.

