Home Service Pros Ignite New Year at BDR's SPARK 2024

News provided by

Business Development Resources

18 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

The business training and coaching experts offer a unique opportunity for contractors and service leaders to energize their businesses, empower their teams, and elevate their results.

SEATTLE, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, informed and inspired 400 business leaders at SPARK 2024, the ultimate training and networking event for contractors.

Continue Reading
Home Service Pros Ignite New Year at BDR's SPARK 2024.
Home Service Pros Ignite New Year at BDR's SPARK 2024.

The third annual SPARK event, held Jan. 9-12 in Savannah, Georgia, presented contractors, distributors, and other home service professionals with opportunities to connect with industry leaders, enhance their leadership skills, and discover new tactics to energize their businesses, empower their teams, and elevate their results.

"SPARK 2024 was a unique opportunity for leaders in our industry to come together and kickstart their year with some amazing keynote speakers, impactful breakout sessions, and meaningful networking," said BDR President Kim Archer. "We're proud to see SPARK develop into an essential event for our customers and partners, and we're looking forward to another great installment in 2025."

Highlights of SPARK 2024 included:

  • Keynote sessions led by author, futurist, and business strategist Daniel Burrus, the CEO of Burrus Research, a firm that tracks technology-driven trends to help clients profit from social and business forces, and Jesse Cole, the founder of Fans First Entertainment and owner of the Savannah Bananas, a world-famous "baseball circus."
  • 16 dynamic breakout sessions covering crucial topics such as business planning, social media strategy, service optimization, artificial intelligence, efficiency tracking, the Inflation Reduction Act, and other critical topics for business owners.
  • Insightful presentations by an all-star roster of BDR coaches and trainers, and expert panelists.
  • Entertainment and recreational activities around Savannah, including a riverboat cruise on the Savannah River.

While in Savannah, the team also announced that the next edition of the annual SPARK event heads to The Broadmoor Resort in Colorado Springs, Colorado, January 15 – 18, 2025.

For more information about BDR events, visit https://www.bdrco.com/upcoming-bdr-events/.

About Business Development Resources (BDR)
BDR (Business Development Resources), the premier business training and coaching provider to HVAC contractors and distributors, was founded in 1998 by Bruce Wiseman and Barry Burnett. BDR has helped thousands of contractors build sustainable companies. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: 
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
(865) 977-1973
[email protected]

SOURCE Business Development Resources

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.