Home Service Pros Ignite New Year at BDR's SPARK 2024.

The business training and coaching experts offer a unique opportunity for contractors and service leaders to energize their businesses, empower their teams, and elevate their results.

SEATTLE, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, informed and inspired 400 business leaders at SPARK 2024, the ultimate training and networking event for contractors.

The third annual SPARK event, held Jan. 9-12 in Savannah, Georgia, presented contractors, distributors, and other home service professionals with opportunities to connect with industry leaders, enhance their leadership skills, and discover new tactics to energize their businesses, empower their teams, and elevate their results.

"SPARK 2024 was a unique opportunity for leaders in our industry to come together and kickstart their year with some amazing keynote speakers, impactful breakout sessions, and meaningful networking," said BDR President Kim Archer. "We're proud to see SPARK develop into an essential event for our customers and partners, and we're looking forward to another great installment in 2025."

Highlights of SPARK 2024 included:

Keynote sessions led by author, futurist, and business strategist Daniel Burrus, the CEO of Burrus Research, a firm that tracks technology-driven trends to help clients profit from social and business forces, and Jesse Cole , the founder of Fans First Entertainment and owner of the Savannah Bananas, a world-famous "baseball circus."

, the founder of Fans First Entertainment and owner of the Savannah Bananas, a world-famous "baseball circus." 16 dynamic breakout sessions covering crucial topics such as business planning, social media strategy, service optimization, artificial intelligence, efficiency tracking, the Inflation Reduction Act, and other critical topics for business owners.

Insightful presentations by an all-star roster of BDR coaches and trainers, and expert panelists.

Entertainment and recreational activities around Savannah , including a riverboat cruise on the Savannah River.

While in Savannah, the team also announced that the next edition of the annual SPARK event heads to The Broadmoor Resort in Colorado Springs, Colorado, January 15 – 18, 2025.

For more information about BDR events, visit https://www.bdrco.com/upcoming-bdr-events/.

About Business Development Resources (BDR)

BDR (Business Development Resources), the premier business training and coaching provider to HVAC contractors and distributors, was founded in 1998 by Bruce Wiseman and Barry Burnett. BDR has helped thousands of contractors build sustainable companies. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com.

