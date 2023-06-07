HOME SERVICES COMPANY REPIPE SPECIALISTS EXPANDS OPERATIONS TO THE DALLAS-FORT WORTH MARKET

Repipe Specialists to Bring Professional and Seamless Whole-Home Repipes to Dallas-Fort Worth, Delivering Exceptional Customer Experiences While Creating Opportunities for Local Plumbers

BURBANK, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Repipe Specialists, the leading expert in home repiping solutions in America, is thrilled to announce the official expansion of its operations into the Dallas-Fort Worth area on (May 15, 2023). This move into one of Texas' largest markets follows the company's successful expansion throughout the state and the western region. Repipe Specialists caters to the needs of single-family homeowners and multi-family property owners who are grappling with frequent water leaks, discolored and smelly water, or low water pressure in their shower or faucets. With over 30 years of expertise, Repipe Specialists provides an affordable, high-quality, and efficient experience, resolving water issues in as little as 1–2 days. Repipe Specialists stands on its core purpose: Life depends on water. We exist to provide superior, high-quality piping systems and services that deliver clean, clear, flowing water that's essential for everyday living.

Jeff Butler, Founder and Vice Chairman of Repipe Specialists, commented, "We are thrilled to bring Repipe Specialists to the vibrant Dallas-Fort Worth market. With our expertise in whole-home repiping solutions, we aim to provide homeowners and multiunit owners in the area with a professional and seamless experience. Our goal is to educate the community on the importance of their water pipes and offer permanent solutions for leaks and low water pressure. By expanding into DFW, we look forward to serving this dynamic region and helping homeowners protect their properties from costly water damage."

Jay Teresi, President and CEO, expresses his enthusiasm, stating, "We are extremely excited about our entry into the Dallas-Fort Worth market. This expansion represents a significant milestone for Repipe Specialists as we continue our mission to provide top-notch home repiping solutions nationwide. The DFW area presents immense potential for us to positively impact and meet the growing demand for whole-home repipes. We look forward to serving the community, educating homeowners, and delivering our seamless and high-quality services that will help protect their homes from water-related issues. Our dedicated team is ready to make a difference in the lives of homeowners in Dallas-Fort Worth, and we can't wait to embark on this new chapter of growth and success."

Repipe Specialists' plumbers specialize in the intricate work of installing new high-quality pipes in as little as one day. The demand for whole-home repipes has increased as rust and corrosion damage water pipes from within. Additionally, inferior piping materials were used in certain neighborhoods, necessitating their replacement before significant harm befalls homes. Repipe Specialists seamlessly and expertly conducts this work for its customers.

Repipe Specialists has found that homes aged 15 years or older typically face these issues. This is particularly relevant in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, where the average age of homes exceeds 40 years. As Repipe Specialists enters the Dallas market, it will provide homeowners with a complete home repipe installation in just 1-2 days, utilizing its proprietary and patented One-Stop Repipe™ Process. In doing so, it will also contribute to the support of local businesses and plumbers.

Repipe Specialists is focused on delivering amazing customer experiences in partnership with our local plumbing shops, transforming a typically stressful consumer experience into a seamless positive experience. This approach, combined with an unwavering commitment to service and quality, has proven to be highly scalable and successful as Repipe Specialists expands into new markets and cities nationwide.

About Repipe Specialists

Established in 1991 and headquartered in Burbank, CA, Repipe Specialists is the foremost expert in home repiping solutions for single- and multi-family homes and properties. Repipe Specialists continues to lead the industry with 56 locations across 10 states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington. For more information, please visit www.repipe.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Tim Wills

SVP & Chief Marketing Officer

Tel: 818-514-8838

Email: [email protected]

