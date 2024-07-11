Home Services Industry Leader, Helitech, Opens Location to Serve Middle Tennessee Homeowners

LEBANON, Tenn., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Helitech Waterproofing & Foundation Repair has added an office at 6971 Eastgate Blvd in Lebanon to serve homeowners and families spanning the Middle Tennessee region. This location is the newest addition to its suite of offices that have been healing homes since 1987.

Helitech specializes in home crawl space encapsulation, waterproofing, foundation repair, and concrete leveling. Grounded in faith and family first, the company believes that commitment to servant leadership and ethical standards differentiates both its internal work culture and exceptional customer experience.

Helitech's patented, industry-leading waterproofing materials and tailored solutions set them apart. Homeowners choose Helitech because they seek the finest quality for their homes. This commitment to excellence is why the BBB has honored Helitech with the prestigious Torch Award for business ethics and customer service eight times!

Additional Helitech offices; St. Louis, Marion, Rock Island, and Lincoln, Illinois, as well as Kingdom City and Springfield, Missouri, are distributed around the Midwest to serve customers throughout the surrounding areas.

"I'm impressed every day by the commitment and compassion shown by this team," said Brandon Bax , General Manager for Middle Tennessee. "It is such an honor that homeowners trust us to heal and protect their greatest investment, their home. I look forward to growing our team in the Nashville area."

"Our promise is to not only provide the highest quality products and finest services but to stand by our work for the life of your home," said Brett Campbell , Helitech President. "Dedicated to excellence in ethics and customer satisfaction, Helitech Waterproofing & Foundation Repair has been awarded the prestigious BBB Torch Award eight times, and we're excited to serve the homeowners of Middle Tennessee."

Visit helitechonline.com to learn more about Helitech's services and award-winning culture. Helitech continues to grow, and current openings are listed at helitechonline.com/careers. Helitech was named a 2024 Top Workplace by USA Today.

About Helitech Waterproofing & Foundation Repair

Helitech is a locally-owned specialty contractor serving Illinois, Missouri, Iowa, Kentucky, and Tennessee with a focus on faith and family. Helitech offers effective solutions in waterproofing, foundation repair, and concrete repair services. BBB Accredited, A+ Rated, and a multi-year Torch award winner for ethics, Helitech has been healing homes since 1987. The company culture is centered on being family-oriented and Helitech is looking for team members who want to make a difference in the lives of team members and customers.

Media Contact

Lisa Clark - [email protected]

618-977-2462 (mobile)

618-213-8586 (office)

SOURCE Helitech Waterproofing & Foundation Repair