Home Sharing Platform Xiaozhu Announced TV Celebrity Deng Lun as New Brand Ambassador

Founded in 2012, Xiaozhu will celebrate its 7 th birthday in August. A niche market seven years ago, home sharing has become one of the primary choices of Chinese travelers. Xiaozhu's data shows that as of May 2019, there were over 800,000 listings in over 700 cities and destinations across the world at Xiaozhu.com. Over the past two years, Xiaozhu's global business volume increased 9 times. In 2018, Xiaozhu's rural and overseas sectors of businesses increased 5 and 7 times respectively, preliminarily forming a closed loop covering all product types and scenarios.

Chen Chi said: "Over the past year, we have been thinking about how to empower this evolving market and continue to lead the transformation." Xiaozhu's answer is to provide high-quality alternative accommodations, which is a broader concept than home-sharing and includes not only shared homes in the city, but also countryside vacation rentals, inns at scenery spots and others.

Behind the rise of alternative accommodations in China and the world is a gradually maturing industry. To meet consumers' increasing demands for living quality, Xiaozhu is committed to building a supporting service ecosystem for alternative accommodations. In 2019, over 6,000 Xiaozhu housekeepers are providing cleaning services for tens of thousands of hosts at Xiaozhu and other platforms. Over 10,000 hosts have bought products and services at Xiaozhu's online store including fire extinguishers, smart devices, home appliance linens, kitchen and cleaning products, and others. According to Wang Liantao, co-founder and COO of Xiaozhu, the company will further establish pilot service stations in Shanghai, Chongqing, Chengdu and Xi'an, providing ground services like baggage delivery and airport transferring in 2019.

Xiaozhu CMO Song Xuchang said while enhancing investment in business operation, Xiaozhu will also enhance investment in branding to extend Xiaozhu's brand leadership and tell a good story about the alternative living culture in China.

As a leader in the Chinese home sharing industry, Xiaozhu has been diversifying its businesses in recent years. Xiaozhu announced a global strategic partnership with Agoda in March 2018 and a strategic partnership with Alibaba's travel brand Fliggy in May to expand its global network.

In October 2018, Xiaozhu announced its latest financing round of around $300 million jointly led by Yunfeng Capital and Advantech Capital.

