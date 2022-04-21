Home Sleep Apnea Testing Devices Market to cross USD 2.5 billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc

The adoption rate of innovative home sleep apnea testing devices is rising at a significant pace owing to multiple advantages such as offering a sleep progress report to provide insights that meet AASM & CMS guidelines, clear diagnosis, etc. The surging prevalence of sleep disorders and related co-morbidities are projected to upsurge the demand for advanced home sleep apnea testing devices worldwide. To cater to this surging need for the management of sleep disorders globally, major market players are increasing investment for more efficient and superior devices development that results in novel product launches and extended availability.

Home sleep apnea testing devices market from type 2 device segment is expected to grow at 16.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. The surging prevalence of sleep disorders & related co-morbidities coupled with increasing demand for novel type 2 home sleep apnea testing devices in sleep diseases diagnosis will stimulate the market progression. Additionally, significant R&D activities by key industry players are anticipated to provide innovative type 2 home sleep apnea testing devices that would benefit the market value.

Some major findings of the home sleep apnea testing devices market report include:

Growing prevalence of sleep apnea and related co-morbidities will drive the market expansion.

Increasing awareness regarding home sleep apnea tests will foster the market revenue.

Competitors are focusing on strategic product launches, partnerships, and geographical expansion to gain significant business share and to cater to larger customer base.

China home sleep apnea testing devices market held around 34% revenue share in 2021 and is set to exceed USD 224 million by 2028. This is attributable to the rising prevalence of sleep disorders, increasing awareness pertaining to precise sleep health, rapidly aging population, etc. Elderly population is associated with increasing disease burden, due to high susceptibility of sleep disorders that require precise monitoring. The high-unmet needs related to the target disease along with constantly improving home healthcare services in the country are some of the prime variables propelling the regional market statistics.

Some of the major players operating in the home sleep apnea testing devices industry are Compumedics Limited, Natus Medical Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., SOMNOmedics GmbH, and Resmed.

