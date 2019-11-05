Home State Health Provides Support To Kids Vision For Life - St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Home State Health recently provided the funding to purchase two Spot Vision Screeners for Kids Vision For Life - St. Louis (KVFL). These screeners help to accurately test individuals for eye disorders and other vision problems. Additionally, they allow KVFL to screen children who are non-verbal, non-English speaking and children who are unable to read letter wall charts.

KVFL provides free vision services and eyeglasses for elementary students in low-income areas. Over 55,000 screenings are conducted annually at 180 schools in the St. Louis area.

Many schools struggle with the burden of providing vision screenings to students as well as ensuring students receive the proper follow-up care. Ninety percent of children who need glasses do not have them. Twenty five percent of all school children have a vision problem significant enough to affect their learning.

"We want to help eliminate barriers that leave vulnerable student populations with undiagnosed and unaddressed vision problems," said Nathan Landsbaum, President and CEO for Home State Health. "Home State Health is proud of our on-going partnership with KVFL and support the vital care they are providing to children in St. Louis."

"Kids Vision for Life St. Louis would not be successful without the invaluable support of organizations like Home State Health who donate their time and financial assistance to kids in need of eye exams and eyeglasses," said JJ Scarbrough, Executive Director, Kids Vision for Life - St. Louis.

Home State Health is a Care Management Organization that serves the needs of Missourians through a range of health insurance solutions. Home State Health serves the Medicaid population in partnership with MO HealthNet. The organization also focuses on under-insured and uninsured individuals through its federal insurance marketplace plan, Ambetter. Additionally, Home State Health provides insurance for the Medicare population through a Medicare Advantage plan, Allwell. Home State Health exists to improve the health of its members through focused, compassionate and coordinated care. Home State Health is owned by a joint venture of Centene Corporation and Missouri Community Health Access. Centene Corporation, is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise. For more information, visit www.homestatehealth.com.

SOURCE Home State Health

Related Links

https://www.homestatehealth.com

