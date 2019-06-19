HOME Survey: More Say Now Is a Good Time to Sell a Home

WASHINGTON, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest consumer findings from a National Association of Realtors® survey reveal that many more Americans believe that now is a good time to sell a home.

The second quarter of 2019 saw a jump in optimism in selling, as 46% strongly held that belief, up from 37% in the first quarter.

NAR's chief economist Lawrence Yun notes that home prices have increased only moderately and says that is a contributing factor as to why the overwhelming majority feel that now is a good time to sell. "With home price appreciation slowing, home sellers understand that the days of large price gains from holding an extra year are over."

An increased number of Americans also think that now is a good time to buy a home, and of those respondents, 38% answered that they strongly believe that notion, and 27% said they moderately believe the present is a good time to buy. Thirty-five percent disagreed, stating that now is not a good time to make a home purchase, which is unchanged from 2019's first quarter.

NAR's second quarter Housing Opportunities and Market Experience (HOME) survey 1 also took a look at consumer attitudes regarding the nation's economy. Fifty-five percent of those polled said that the economy is improving; that is up from 53% in the previous quarter. Second quarter optimism was greatest among those who earn $100,000 or more and those who reside in rural areas. Fifty-three percent of Gen Xers said they believe the economy is improving, which is also up from 50% last quarter.

Yun said Gen Xers might have more financial pressures compared to other age groups. "Many in the Generation X population find themselves needing to purchase multi-generational homes. Also, they may be feeling financial stress from caring for aging parents and children of all ages. Nonetheless, they have an optimistic outlook about the future," he said.

To that point, 63% of those polled said they believe home prices have increased within their communities in the last 12 months, a slight jump from the first quarter's 61%.

Respondents were also asked to share their thoughts on future home prices in their neighborhoods. Forty-three percent said they believe prices will remain the same in their communities over the next six months, a figure which is consistent with the previous quarter. Forty-nine percent said they expect to see a price increase in their communities over the coming six months.

Among those surveyed who do not currently own a home, 27% said they believe it would be very difficult to qualify for a mortgage due to their financial state; 30% said it would be somewhat difficult to qualify.

Yun said that mortgage affordability was promising over the second quarter, and he predicts this trend will continue. "Lower mortgage rates, along with job and wage growth, will lead to an increase in sales and thereby contribute positively to economic growth in the upcoming quarters."

About NAR's HOME Survey

From April through June, a sample of U.S. households was surveyed via a random-digit-dial, including a mix of cell phones and landlines. The survey was conducted by an established survey research firm, TechnoMetrica Market Intelligence. Each month approximately 900 qualified households responded to the survey. The data was compiled for this report representing a total of 2,708 household responses.

