Home Sweet Concrete - A New Way for Homeowners to Get Concrete for Home Projects

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In this age of automation and efficiency many tedious tasks have been reduced to a push of a button. This is now a reality for mixing concrete. With the popularity of DIY projects, homeowners can now build any project without the worry of buying bags of concrete or having to mix it. Thanks to a new company called XactCrete of Charlotte, homeowners can have a truck come to their home and mix fresh concrete on the spot, and just pour. The beauty of XactCrete is not only in their versatility, but also their cost. The more you buy, the cheaper it becomes. They produce any type concrete mix and strength with the push of a few buttons. The company can do any size job, but specializes in "short loads" meaning they can mix any amount from a shovel full to 10 yards of concrete per load. There is no need for precise estimating, nor the worry of making too little or too much concrete than what is needed. The truck measures down to 1/10th of a yard, and stops when needed. The service is truly cost-effective and more economical than using bagged concrete. With so many popular concrete projects, there's no reason to hold back on tackling a DIY project with this new service.

A concrete factory on wheels in Charlotte, North Carolina Get up to ten cubic yards of fresh concrete per load

XactCrete has come into the market at a great point in time. The German architect Walter Gropius was spot on when he said, "steel, concrete, glass – are actively superseding the traditional raw materials of construction." Concrete is the new hip, stylish medium for a variety of great indoor/outdoor DIY projects. These range from a candle holder to a patio addition; the imagination is the limit.

Founder Fred Falcone says, "The good news is that you no longer need to worry about dangerous silica dust exposure generated from bagged concrete, as our concrete will be mixing inside the XactCrete truck. We are now serving the Charlotte metro area, but we will be expanding as the need arises. The response has been overwhelmingly positive from homeowners as well as small contractor businesses. We're happy to offer everyone savings on their projects as well as safety."

The XactCrete concrete factory on wheels offers the following advantages.

Custom made to any specification: High quality, fresh concrete in any strength and with any additive in selection (accelerant, fiber, retarder). No estimating or waste: Purchase only what is needed. The truck measures down to 1/10th of a yard. *Drum concrete truck purchases are specific, whether order is more or less than needed. No waiting or delays: Receive "Uber" type tracking link on mobile when truck is on the way. There is no guesswork on arrival time. Less impact on the environment: The truck is environmentally safe. No need to worry about pets, humans, or greenery.

XactCrete's specialty is short loads. No order is too small or unimportant, which are issues for those using traditional drum truck mixers. The company also caters to orders over 10+ yards, but they must be contacted directly for scheduling information. To learn more, go to their website www.xactcrete.com. For estimates call 980-800-XACT (9228) or email the project dimensions to xact@xactcrete.com.

Media Inquiries:

Leslie Figueroa

980-800-XACT (9228)

194563@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/home-sweet-concrete--a-new-way-for-homeowners-to-get-concrete-for-home-projects-300644276.html

SOURCE XactCrete

Related Links

http://www.xactcrete.com

