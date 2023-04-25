Home Tax Solutions and Resolute Form Partnership to Help Texans with Property Tax Relief

DALLAS, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest Property Tax Loan Specialist in Texas, Home Tax Solutions (HTS), joins in partnership with property tax protest experts, Resolute. Both headquartered in Dallas, this partnership is advantageous to Texas homeowners because HTS will continue to help Texas residents pay their property taxes and can offer clients the additional service of helping to lower their appraisal value if inaccurate. This will, in turn, lower future tax bills.

Trey Rome, HTS founder and CEO says, "We are so thankful to our wonderful clients for trusting us with their biggest investment, and we are pleased to be able to offer them this added protesting service by aligning with Resolute. We are always looking for ways to best serve our clients. We see Resolute having the same moral standards as HTS, and we are both Texans on a mission to help fellow Texans."

Besides the possibility of an inaccurate property appraisal to a homeowner, the county assesses excessive fees and penalties, which amount to 47.6% annually if taxes remain unpaid.

"Resolute is committed to saving its clients' time and money by obtaining the lowest assessed value for its clients' properties," said Chase Koska, Resolute Managing Partner. "This partnership just makes sense. We are both the best at what we do. Home Tax Solutions and Resolute Property Tax are trusted leaders in the property tax loans and appeals world. Our combined experience, excellent work ethic, and talent are what we offer any property owner in Texas seeking property tax help."

According to the Texas Comptroller's office, property taxes are the largest source of funding for local services, including schools, hospitals, and public safety. However, many homeowners may be paying more than their fair share due to incorrect assessments or other errors.

Home Tax Solutions was founded to provide property tax relief for Texans so they can get back to their lives, worry free. HTS tailors creative, affordable financial options for its clients' property tax obligations. HTS has received multiple awards for its growth, ethics, and outstanding service to clients.

Texas homeowners who would like assistance with the process of protesting their property taxes can visit Home Tax Solutions at www.hometaxsolutions.com, the Texas Comptroller's website, or contact your local appraisal district.

Contact:

Trey Rome, Property Tax Expert

(214) 420-1821

[email protected]

SOURCE Home Tax Solutions