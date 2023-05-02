Home Tax Solutions: How to Protest Your Property Valuation

May 15 is your Deadline

DALLAS, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Property taxes in Texas are always some of the highest in the country, but many people do not take advantage of the avenues to protest their property tax bill if they believe them to be inaccurate.

Homeowners have to file an intent to protest with the county by May 15, which can be done with a letter to their local appraisal review board.

Trey Rome, founder and CEO of Home Tax Solutions (HTS), suggests that Texas homeowners immediately review their assessed value on their appraisal form, which will appear in their mailbox this month. If the homeowner does not believe their value is accurate, they can take on this task themself or turn to a dependable company to help protest their property taxes.

At its simplest, to protest your taxes means to challenge what the appraisal district says your property is worth, which is based on a number of factors. The more the district says your property is worth, the higher your property tax.

"As a property owner in Texas, you have a right to protest your county assessed property value each year," says Resolute Managing Partner, Chase Koska. "Failing to do so could cost you thousands each year, and with inflation rising, every dollar counts."

About Protesting

Protesting property taxes in Texas can seem daunting, but it does not have to be. Here are some steps homeowners can take to make it easier:

Review Your Assessment: Study your property tax assessment to determine if there are any discrepancies. Gather Information to find out approximately what your property is worth. Collect information about your property, including recent appraisals, tax assessments, and any other relevant documents. Look up your address on Goggle, Redfin, and Zillow, check with neighbors, and look up what comparable houses recently sold for in your neighborhood. If you believe it to be inaccurate, file a protest. Protesting your property valuation can be fairly complex. After filing a protest, you can expect these next steps: an informal hearing, a formal hearing, arbitration or litigation, and then mid-June a decision will be made whether your appraisal was correct.

Texas homeowners wanting assistance with protesting property taxes, visit Home Tax Solutions at www.hometaxsolutions.com, the Texas Comptroller's website, or contact your local appraisal district.

