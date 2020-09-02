Home Tax Solutions Named as Best Place to Work

Other honors in 2020 are: HTS was named one of the fastest-growing, Texas-based, private companies by Inc . Magazine, Corporate Vision magazine awarded HTS "Leading Experts in Property Tax Lending – Texas, Houston Better Business Bureau Award, "Best of McAllen Award" in Loan Agency category, and founder and CEO, Trey Rome, was named "40 Under 40" by Dallas Business Journal as one of the outstanding business leaders in the area.

"Trey hired me in 2012; I was his very first employee," said Bridget Jackson, now Senior Loan Operations Manager. "At first, I saw him doing everything from sweeping floors to making loans. He built a company focusing on kindnesses and caring for his staff and clients. That's how we've grown; most of our new hires are referred from staff because we enjoy the environment that Trey built. We know our input is valued, we have wonderful benefits, we volunteer together helping causes in our communities, we get a week off at the holidays to spend time with family, and much more. I'm thrilled HTS is being recognized as the exceptional workplace that it is," added Jackson.

As the largest property tax loan originator in Texas, HTS offers customized property tax payment plans to residential and commercial property owners.

Since its creation in 2012, HTS has helped more than 8,000 Texas property owners representing in excess of more than $120M in property tax loans. Over the past three years, HTS had an average annualized growth rate of 55%. With only 23 on staff, HTS has captured one-third of all property tax loans in Texas. "We owe our growth to our wonderful associates and clients," said founder Trey Rome.

Headquartered in Dallas, Home Tax Solutions has additional offices in Houston, San Antonio, Austin and McAllen.

HTS was founded to help homeowners and property owners protect their property from exorbitant tax fines and foreclosure. HTS' real estate experts and property tax lenders collectively have over 110 years of experience to easily tailor a solution to fit clients' needs. www.hometaxsolutions.com

For more information, please contact:

Fran Cashen, CashenCreative

[email protected]

949.735.5641

SOURCE Home Tax Solutions

Related Links

http://www.hometaxsolutions.com

