Home Telecom: Daniel Island's Original Fiber Provider Now Delivers 5 Gig Speeds

Local office, local technicians, and a history of innovation – Home Telecom keeps Daniel Island connected for work, play and everything in between

MONCKS CORNER, S.C., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Telecom, the company that first brought fiber to Daniel Island in 2004, is proud to introduce their Tech Giant Internet Plan, designed for households and businesses that demand ultimate performance for work, streaming, security, and gaming—now with fiber speeds up to 5 Gig.

This launch reaffirms Home Telecom's role as the community's original and most trusted technology leader.

Home Telecom offices in Daniel Island

"Home Telecom was the first to bring fiber technology to Daniel Island, and we're proud to continue that tradition of innovation with the Tech Giant Plan," said Gina Shuler, vice president of Marketing at Home Telecom. "As a local company with an office and technicians located right here on the island, we're committed to delivering the best technology and an exceptional experience for customers who need the fastest, most reliable connectivity for work and play."

The Tech Giant plan is built for power users who stream in 8K, game competitively, or run demanding cloud-based workflows. With symmetrical speeds up to 5 Gbps and capacity for multiple devices, it ensures seamless connectivity for homes and businesses alike.

This future-ready fiber infrastructure enhances lifestyles, supports work-from-home productivity, and adds long-term value to properties while attracting new businesses to the area.

Every Tech Giant Plan includes advanced smart device prioritization via Home Telecom's managed Wi-Fi app, whole-home coverage with up to three MESH units, and complimentary access to SmartTown Community Wi-Fi—so you stay connected everywhere, inside and out.

About Home Telecom

Home Telecom is an innovative communications provider with a history that spans more than 120 years headquartered in Moncks Corner, SC. Home Telecom provides multi-gig internet, app-based video, next generation security services, home automation, and voice over IP telephone services to residents and businesses in Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester Counties of South Carolina. They utilize a variety of state-of-the-art technologies, most notably FTTP technology, making them a leader in providing the fastest broadband internet services in the state. For more information, visit HomeSC.com .

For media use only: If you have any questions regarding Home Telecom's 5 Gig Launch on Daniel Island, contact Caoimhe Zett at [email protected].

SOURCE Home Telecom