Home Telecom Selects CDG's BSS/OSS Solutions

16 Jun, 2023, 12:03 ET

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications Data Group (CDG) is pleased to announce that Home Telecom, a fiber-focused service provider headquartered in Moncks Corner, SC, has selected CDG's cloud-based BSS/OSS solutions for subscriber management and billing, MBS, and carrier access and interconnect, BDS-I.

"Home Telecom and PRTC have been close neighbors here in the South Carolina low country for more than 70 years, so it is very special to welcome them to CDG's BSS/OSS client community," noted CDG and PRTC CEO, Jason Dandridge. "Home is a FTTP technology leader, delivering the latest fiber network services to homes and businesses in their region. We look forward to their insights and engagement in partnering with us to create the best BSS/OSS solutions in the market."

In making this announcement, Anthony Douglas, COO for Home Telecom, commented, "We are excited by CDG's operator-driven vision and their dual provider and partner leadership structure. We believe their future road map and the resources of their client community will help assist us in achieving our current and future business objectives."

About CDG:

CDG has been providing scalable, accurate (B/OSS) billing and operational support solutions for voice, video, and data for retail and wholesale telecommunications carriers and service providers since 1970. Options include: BDS, Interconnect, CABS, Mediation, MBS Customer Care, Network Elements, Ticketing, Service Provisioning, E-Care, Workflow, CRM / Prospects, and integrated third-party financial, accounting, mapping, and facilities management products.

About Home Telecom:
As one of the largest independently owned telecom companies in South Carolina, Home Telecom provides internet and internet powered solutions over a fiber-rich network to Berkeley County, and portions of Dorchester and Charleston counties. Over 230 local employees serve customers from multiple local offices in the communities Home Telecom supports.

