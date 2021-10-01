Home Textile Products Market to reach US$ 140 Bn by 2027, Emergence of 3D Fabric for Expanded Product Line to Stimulate Growth, TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Home Textile Products Market – Overview

The growing focus of manufacturers for the use of sustainable materials for home furnishings is creating opportunities in the home textile products market. In order to serve this, entities associated with the home textile products market are undertaking research for innovative materials to align with environment conservation goals as much as possible.

The novel concept of 3D fabric is creating new growth dimensions for the home textile products market. The 3D fabric is developed by joining two fabrics facing each other with a spacer filament that imparts superior insulation characteristics. This is leading to the popularity of 3D fabrics for use in home textile products to translate into growth of the home textile products market.

Download Brochure for Detailed insights -

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=32537

Home Textile Products Market – Key Findings of Report

Raw Material Innovations for Sustainability Goals Gather Steam

The increasing emphasis on sustainable and circular economy products is well received in most industrial environments the world over. Thus, to be in line with such goals, stakeholders in the home textile products market are engaged in innovations such as smart materials that minimize damage to the environment and are useful as well. Efforts from a Japan-based chemicals company for the development of smart fiber composed of cotton linter that does not deplete forest resources is a case in point. The role of ancillary industries for such goals is bolstering the home textile products market.

The growing prominence of regenerated cellulose is adding a new dimension in the growth of the home textiles market. Base fiber for regenerated cellulose is cotton and a characteristic of a full circular economy attributes that accounts for its growing popularity.

Request a PDF Sample - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=32537

The collaboration of raw material manufacturers and product manufacturers to introduce toxic-free and biodegradable fibers and combine a few materials to create new fabric blends with distinctive features is promising for the growth of home textile products market. The manufacture of new linen blends for the manufacture of breathable and soft fabrics for home textile products is a fine example. Efforts of raw material manufacturers to increase production capacities to create new blends of home textile products are favorable for the growth of home textile products market.

Availability of Vegan Silk Variants to Create Demand

Innovations in vegan silk that is produced adhering to animal cruelty-free norms are creating a new customer base for home textile products. Large populations in the world are giving up the use of products that are manufactured using animal products. Innovative silk materials such as spider silk, art silk, and soy silk, which are used in the manufacture of home textile products, are created to serve this growing customer base. The demand for vegan silk from the growing number of home furnishing brands that has online presence bolsters the home textile products market.

Get Special Discount - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=32537

Home Textile Products Market – Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific holds the leading market share of the home textile products market. Factors such as rapid economic growth in some countries of the region leading to increasing spending by individuals to improve interior spaces is creating demand for home textile products.

The presence of some key players in the region who are investing heavily in innovative and sustainable products contributes to the growth of the home textile products market in the region.

Europe is the second-leading region in the home textiles market. Proliferation of Industry 4.0 and adoption of advanced sensor technologies by manufacturers of home textile products are enabling them to meet production goals. This is favorable for the growth of the home textile products market in the region.

Buy an Exclusive Research Report on Home Textile Products Market at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=32537<ype=S

Home Textile Products Market – Growth Drivers

Growing demand for furnishings among evolving living structures of families, couples, and individuals fuels the growth of the home textile products market

Innovations for sustainable raw materials and role of some e-commerce giants to introduce their own product labels drive the home textile products market

Home Textile Products Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the home textile products market are Arvind Limited, Dicitex, Franco Manufacturing Company Inc., Grasim, Luolai Home Textile Products, Trident Group, Beyond Textiles Pvt. Ltd., Evezary Co. Ltd., GHCL Limited, Loftex China LTD., Mehera Shaw, and Welspun Group.

Global Home Textile Products Market: Segmentation

Home Textile Products Market, by Product

Window Coverings

Curtains



Blinds



Roller Blinds





Venetian Blinds





Others



Sun filters



Drapes

Upholstery Fabric

Bed Linen

Bed Sheets



Bed Spreads



Pillows & Pillow Covers



Others

Table Linen

Runners



Table Skirting



Table Mats



Others

Bathroom Linen

Bath Towels



Bath Mats



Face Towels



Others



Others

Home Textile Products Market, by Material

Natural

Synthetic

Blended

Home Textile Products Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

e-Commerce Websites



Company Websites

Offline

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets



Specialty Stores



Retail Stores

Home Textile Products Market, by End Use

Residential

Commercial

Hotels/Resorts



Offices



Shops



Others

Contract Sectors

Home Textile Products Market, by Woven Fabric Type

Buckram Fabric

Casement Fabric

Georgette Fabric

Sheeting Fabric

Others

Home Textile Products Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

Explorer Latest Reports by TMR:

Home Furnishings Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/home-furnishings-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/home-furnishings-market.html Greenhouse Horticulture Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/greenhouse-horticulture-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/greenhouse-horticulture-market.html Online Home Decor Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/online-home-decor-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/online-home-decor-market.html Online On-demand Home Services Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/online-on-demand-home-services-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/home-textile-product-market.htm

SOURCE Transparency Market Research