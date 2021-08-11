Home Textile Retail Market 2020-2024: Amazon.com Inc. and Tesco Plc Will Emerge as the Dominant Players | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 44.07 billion during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the home textile retail market to register a CAGR of almost 5%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study on some of the dominant and strong market players including Amazon.com Inc. (US), Costco Wholesale Corp. (US), Inter IKEA Systems BV (The Netherlands), Tesco Plc (UK), and Wayfair Inc (US).

The growing construction industry globally and surging consumer spending on home renovation as well as household furnishing are a few of the prominent factors that will offer immense growth opportunities to the market vendors. In addition, the rising demand for eco-friendly home textile products and the expansion strategy by vendors pertaining to distribution channels will further accelerate the market growth. However, a long product replacement cycle and stringent regulatory compliance might impede the growth of the market.

Home Textile Retail Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Home Textile Retail Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Bed Linen, Bedspreads, And Other Bedroom Textiles
    • Bath Linen
    • Carpets And Rugs
    • Upholstery
    • Others
  • Distribution Channel
    • Offline Distribution Channel
    • Online Distribution Channel
  • Geographic
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • North America
    • South America
    • MEA

Home Textile Retail Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Home Depot Product Authority LLC, Restoration Hardware Inc., Steinhoff International Holdings NV, are some of the other major market participants covered in this home textile retail market research report from Technavio.

To help businesses improve their market position and leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the home textile retail market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Home Textile Retail Market size
  • Home Textile Retail Market trends
  • Home Textile Retail Market industry analysis

Home Textile Retail Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist home textile retail market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the home textile retail market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the home textile retail market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of home textile retail market vendors

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary                                                                           

2. Market Landscape                                                                             

                2.1     Market ecosystem 

  Exhibit 01:  Parent market                                                        

                2.2     Market characteristics                                                   

            Exhibit 02:  Market characteristics

                2.3     Value chain analysis                                                       

    Exhibit 03:  Value chain analysis: Textiles                                                            

                                  2.3.1    Inputs                  

                                  2.3.2    Inbound logistics                             

                                  2.3.3    Operations                        

                                  2.3.4    Outbound logistics                          

                                  2.3.5    Marketing and sales                       

                                  2.3.6    Service                

                                  2.3.7    Support activities                            

                                  2.3.8    Innovation                                                                         

3. Market Sizing                                                                       

                3.1     Market definition                                                            

                Exhibit 04:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition                          

                3.2     Market segment analysis                                                             

      Exhibit 05:  Market segments                                                  

                3.3     Market size 2019                                                             

                3.4     Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024                                                              

                Exhibit 06:  Global - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ billion)                                       

Exhibit 07:  Global - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact  

                Exhibit 08:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)  

4. Five Forces Analysis                                                                          

                4.1 Five Forces Summary                                                        

                Exhibit 09:  Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024                                                     

                4.2 Bargaining power of buyers                                                           

                4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers                                                       

                4.4 Threat of new entrants                                                    

                4.5 Threat of substitutes                                                         

                4.6 Threat of rivalry                                                   

                4.7 Market condition                                                

    Market condition - Five forces 2020                                                       

5.    Market Segmentation by Product                                                                           

Bed linen, bedspreads, and other bedroom textiles contributed 40% to the overall market in 2019 and would increase its contribution to 41% of the global home textile retail market in 2024.  

                5.1     Market segments                                                           

              Exhibit 16:  Product - Market share 2019-2024 (%)                                                         

                5.2     Comparison by Application                                                         

              Exhibit 17:  Comparison by Product                                                      

                5.3     Bed linen, bedspreads, and other bedroom textiles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024                

Exhibit 18:  Bed linen, bedspreads, and other bedroom textiles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)                                                            

Exhibit 19:  Bed linen, bedspreads, and other bedroom textiles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact                                                

Exhibit 20:  Bed linen, bedspreads, and other bedroom textiles - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)                                                             

                5.4     Bath linen - Market size and forecast 2019-2024                                                 

                Exhibit 21:  Bath linen - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 22:  Bath linen - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact                                                               

    Exhibit 23:  Bath linen - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)                                                  

                5.5     Carpets and rugs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 

            Exhibit 24:  Carpets and rugs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 25:  Carpets and rugs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact                                                 

                Exhibit 26:  Carpets and rugs - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%) 

                5.6     Upholstery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 27:  Upholstery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)                                

Exhibit 28:  Upholstery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact                                                               

                Exhibit 29:  Upholstery - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

                5.7     Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024                                                       

                Exhibit 30:  Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 31:  Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact                 

            Exhibit 32:  Others - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%) 

                5.8     Market opportunity by Product                                                 

                Exhibit 33:   Market opportunity by Product                                                      

6.    Market Segmentation by Distribution channel                                                                  

Offline distribution channel contributed 89% to the overall market in 2019 and would decrease its contribution to 88% of the global home textile retail market in 2024.

                6.1     Market segments                                                           

              Exhibit 34:  Distribution channel - Market share 2019-2024 (%)       

                6.2     Comparison by Distribution channel                                                       

            Exhibit 35:  Comparison by Distribution channel                                                              

                6.3     Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024    

                Exhibit 36:  Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 37:  Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact                                                             

        Exhibit 38:  Offline distribution channel - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)               

                6.4     Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 

              Exhibit 39:  Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 40:  Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact                                                             

          Exhibit 41:  Online distribution channel - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)                

                6.5     Market opportunity by Distribution channel                                                        

        Exhibit 42:   Market opportunity by Distribution channel 

7. Customer landscape 

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria                     

          Exhibit 25:  Customer landscape                                                            

                                Customer landscape analysis                                                   

8.    Geographic Landscape                                                                 

APAC contributed 30% to the overall market in 2019 and would increase its contribution to 30% of the global home textile retail market in 2024.

                8.1     Geographic segmentation                                                           

              Exhibit 46:  APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)                                            

                8.2     Geographic comparison                                               

Exhibit 47:  APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact              

                8.3     North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024   

              Exhibit 35:  North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)                        

                Exhibit 36:  North America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

                8.4     Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024                                                       

            Exhibit 49:  Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) 

Exhibit 50:  Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact                            

            Exhibit 51:  Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)  

                8.5     North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024              

      Exhibit 52:  North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)                         

Exhibit 53:  North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact                                                 

Exhibit 54:  North America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)                                         

                8.6     South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

    Exhibit 55:  South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)                         

Exhibit 56:  South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact                                                 

          Exhibit 57:  South America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)                                         

                8.7     MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024                                                           

              Exhibit 58:  MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) 

Exhibit 59:  MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact    

                                Exhibit 60:  MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)                                

                8.8     Key leading countries                                                    

              Exhibit 61:  Key leading countries                                                          

                8.9     Market opportunity by geography                                                           

            Exhibit 62:  Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)  

9.    Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                                                                

                9.1     Market drivers                                                 

                                9.1.1    Innovation and portfolio extension leading to premiumization  

                                9.1.2    Increased consumer spending on home renovation and household furnishing 

                                9.1.3    Growing construction industry globally  

                9.2     Market challenges                                                          

                                9.2.1    Volatility of raw material prices                                 

                                9.2.2    Rise in demand for floor coverings and other home furnishing products

                                9.2.3    Long product replacement cycle                               

                                9.2.4    Stringent regulatory compliance                                               

                9.3     Market trends                                                  

                                9.3.1    Distribution channel expansion strategy by vendors

                                9.3.2    Increase in demand for eco-friendly home textile products                   

                                 9.3.3    Personalization and customization of home textile products 

10. Vendor Landscape                                                                           

                10.1  Competitive scenario                                                    

                10.2  Vendor landscape                                                           

                10.3  Landscape disruption                                                    

        Analysis of Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation                                                     

  Competitive scenario                                                  

                10.4       Landscape disruption                                               

Technavio's Analysis on the impact of Disruption Threats by comparing Disruptive sources and Factors driving disruption                                                            

    Industry risks                                                  

11.  Vendor Analysis                                                                              

                11.1  Vendors covered                                                            

                11.2  Market positioning of vendors                                                  

                11.3  Amazon.com Inc.                                                            

      Overview                                                         

      Business Segments                                                      

      Key Offering                                                   

      Segment Focus                                                              

                11.4  Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.                                                 

              Overview                                                         

              Business Segments                                                      

              Key Offering                                                   

              Segment Focus                                                              

                11.5  Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.                                                

              Overview                                                         

              Business Segments                                                      

              Key Offering                                                   

              Segment Focus                                                              

                11.6  Costco Wholesale Corp.                                               

    Overview                                                         

    Business Segments                                                      

    Key Offering                                                   

    Segment Focus                                                              

                11.7  Home Depot Product Authority LLC                                                         

      Overview                                                         

      Business Segments                                                      

      Key Offering                                                   

      Segment Focus                                                              

                11.8  Inter IKEA Systems BV                                                   

              Overview                                                         

              Business Segments                                                      

              Key Offering                                                   

              Segment Focus                                                              

                11.9  Restoration Hardware Inc.                                                           

          Overview                                                         

          Business Segments                                                      

          Key Offering                                                   

          Segment Focus                                                              

                11.10 Steinhoff International Holdings NV                                                       

              Overview                                                         

              Business Segments                                                      

              Key Offering                                                   

              Segment Focus                                                              

                11.11 Tesco Plc                                                            

            Overview                                                         

            Business Segments                                                      

            Key Offering                                                   

            Segment Focus                                                              

                11.12 Wayfair Inc.                                                      

                Overview                                                         

                Business Segments                                                      

                Key Offering                                                   

                Segment Focus

12. Appendix                                                                            

                12.1  Scope of the report                                                       

                                12.1.1 Market definition                                            

                                12.1.2 Objectives                                         

                                12.1.3 Notes and Caveats

                12.2  Currency conversion rates for US$                                                           

                12.3  Research methodology                                                

                12.4  List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.  

