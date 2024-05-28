Home Textiles Market Size in US is set to grow by USD 6.31 billion from 2024-2028, Increased consumer spending on household decor and furnishing to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The home textiles market size in US is estimated to grow by USD 6.31 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.17% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Home Textiles Market in US 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Bedroom linen, Bathroom linen, Carpets and floor covering, Kitchen linen, and Curtains and drapes), Material (Polyester, Cotton, Silk, Wool, and Others), and Geography (North America) Region Covered US Key companies profiled American Textile Co., Croscill Online Store, Crown Crafts Inc, Culp Inc., Downlite, Franco, GlobaltexUSA LLC, Greenland Home Fashions, Mohawk Industries Inc., Nourison, Revman International Inc, Springs Creative Products Group LLC., Springs Window Fashions LLC, WestPoint Home, Hollander Sleep and Decor, and United Feather and Down LLC

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The US home textiles market is experiencing growth due to the rising demand for eco-friendly products. Factors such as the impact of deforestation on climate change and toxic finishes on indoor air quality have driven manufacturers like Greenland Home Fashions and American Textile Co. to produce eco-friendly textiles. These textiles are made from plant-based fibers, free of pesticides, chemicals, and fertilizers.

Manufacturers avoid using toxic dyes, such as pentachlorophenol, and instead use eco-labels to signify their commitment to sustainability. Consumers are increasingly seeking out these eco-labels when purchasing home textiles, including carpets, bedspreads, rugs, and towels. This trend is expected to continue fueling the growth of the US home textiles market.

The home textiles market in the US is experiencing significant growth, with a focus on comfort and functionality. Decorative and functional pieces, such as curtains, throws, and pillows, are in high demand. Furnishings made from materials like microfiber, velvet, and shag are popular trends. Decorative accents, like fringe and tassels, add style to any room.

Consumers are also seeking eco-friendly and sustainable options, such as organic cotton and recycled materials. Additionally, technology is playing a role in home textiles, with heating and cooling fabrics gaining popularity. Overall, the home textiles market is thriving, with a strong focus on comfort, style, and sustainability.

Market Challenges

The home textiles market in the US is experiencing increased manufacturing costs due to rising prices of superior quality raw materials like cotton and silk. Vendors are responding by selling products at higher prices to cover costs, which may limit consumer purchases.

Raw material price volatility is also influenced by unusual weather conditions that hinder cotton growth and increase prices. These factors may negatively impact market growth during the forecast period, causing price uncertainty for home textile products.

The Home Textiles market in the US faces several challenges. Decorative and functional fibers are essential for this industry. However, the cost of raw materials like fungus-resistant and decorative fibers can be high. Additionally, the competition from countries with lower labor costs is a significant challenge. Consumers seek innovative and sustainable home textile solutions.

Therefore, companies must invest in research and development to create new and eco-friendly products. Furthermore, the trend towards customization and personalization requires flexible manufacturing processes. Lastly, the increasing popularity of online shopping platforms necessitates a strong digital presence.

Overall, the Home Textiles industry in the US must navigate these challenges to remain competitive and meet evolving consumer demands.

Segment Overview

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Product 2.1 Bedroom linen

2.2 Bathroom linen

2.3 Carpets and floor covering

2.4 Kitchen linen

2.5 Curtains and drapes Material 3.1 Polyester

3.2 Cotton

3.3 Silk

3.4 Wool

3.5 Others Geography 4.1 North America

1.1 Offline- The home textiles market in the US is primarily driven by retail formats including specialty stores, hypermarkets, department stores, convenience stores, supermarkets, and warehouse clubs. These channels offer a wide range of home textile items such as bath linen, kitchen linen, kitchen accessories, bed linen, bedspreads, and curtains in various sizes, styles, designs, colors, and brands. Personalization is a growing trend, increasing demand. Consumer preference for physical product examination and reliability of retail stores will continue to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Amid economic uncertainty, US home textiles market faces supply chain delays and shortages. Non-essential purchases decline as disposable incomes shrink. Demand for stain-resistant, flame-retardant fabrics rises, prioritizing safety and hygiene. Home renovation drives interior design, focusing on modern furniture and color coordination. Offline retail struggles, while e-commerce platforms gain traction.

Woven materials, both natural and artificial fibers, dominate distribution processes. Hospitality sector demands luxurious yet practical furnishings. Company portals and e-commerce websites cater to online shoppers. Adapting to changing consumer preferences, the market navigates challenges, aiming to meet evolving living standards.

Market Research Overview

The Home Textiles Market in the US is a significant sector within the broader textile industry. This market encompasses a wide range of products, including bedding, table linen, bath textiles, and decorative accessories. The market is driven by various factors, such as increasing consumer awareness of the importance of comfort and aesthetics in the home, growing trends towards sustainable and eco-friendly textiles, and the influence of cultural and lifestyle trends.

The market is also subject to economic conditions, consumer preferences, and technological advancements. Producers and suppliers of home textiles in the US face challenges such as increasing competition, fluctuating raw material prices, and changing consumer demands. Despite these challenges, the market continues to grow, driven by innovation, consumer demand, and the expanding home furnishings industry.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Product

Bedroom Linen



Bathroom Linen



Carpets And Floor Covering



Kitchen Linen



Curtains And Drapes

Material

Polyester



Cotton



Silk



Wool



Others

Geography

North America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

