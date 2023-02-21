Home theater market: APAC will account for 47% of the growth of the market, Evolving Opportunities with Atlantic Technology Inc., AudioQuest, among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the home theater market will witness a YOY growth of 8.04% between 2022 and 2023. The report is segmented by product (home theater speakers and sound bars), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The home theater market size is estimated to increase by USD 7.4 billion at a CAGR of 8.51% from 2022 to 2027 - Request a sample report

Home theater market - Vendor insights

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Home Theater Market 2023-2027

The global home theater market is fragmented due to the presence of several regional and global players. The vendors compete by differentiating their product offerings and expanding their businesses. Some of the major players have a wide geographical presence and market outreach. The competition is expected to intensify during the forecast period due to technological innovations and operation expansions. Vendors are investing significantly in high-quality raw materials and are focusing on product-related R&D to develop advanced home theater systems. They are also focusing on building brand equity to differentiate themselves from their competitors.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AudioQuest

Bluesound International

Bose Corp.

Bowers & Wilkins

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Corp.

Logitech International SA

Monitor Audio Ltd.

NAD Electronics

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Pioneer Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG

Sharp Corp.

Sonos Inc.

Sony Group Corp.

the Rotel Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Corp.

Yamaha Corp.

Home theater market - Geographical analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the home theater market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will account for 47% of the global market growth during the forecast period between 2022 and 2027. China, Japan, and India are the major markets for home theaters in APAC. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as an increase in the disposable income of the population.

Home theater market - Key segment analysis

The home theater market share growth by the home theater speakers segment will be significant during the forecast period. Home theater systems provide a surround sound and theater-like experience, as they use multiple speakers. They are available in various formats. Vendors are introducing new speakers with innovative designs and functionalities. For instance, in July 2021, SONY announced its plan to launch a newly developed home theater lineup with the HT-A9.

Home theater market - Key market drivers & challenges

The home theater market is primarily driven by the rise in disposable income. The household incomes in developed countries have been increasing. This, in turn, has increased the spending capability of the people, which has made high-end audio devices more affordable. Vendors have been focusing on capturing emerging markets such as China and India in recent years due to rapid economic growth and increasing purchasing power. These factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The high cost of home theater systems poses a huge threat to the growth of the global home theater market. Home theater systems are more expensive than stand-alone speaker systems. Other factors, such as location, level of construction, and quality of materials, further increase the costs. The high cost of home theater systems will hinder their adoption among the middle-class population. This, in turn, can impede the growth of the global home theater market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this home theater market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the home theater systems market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of home cinema market vendors



Home Theater Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.51% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7.4 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.04 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Atlantic Technology Inc., AudioQuest, Bluesound International, Bose Corp., Bowers & Wilkins, Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Corp., Logitech International SA, Monitor Audio Ltd., NAD Electronics, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pioneer Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Sharp Corp., Sonos Inc., Sony Group Corp., the Rotel Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corp., and Yamaha Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio consumer discretionary market reports

