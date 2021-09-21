Home Theater Market to Record $ 3.23 Bn Incremental Growth | Top Vendors Include Bose Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, and LG Electronics Inc. Among Others| Analyzing Growth in Consumer Electronics Industry | Technavio

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The rise in disposable income is one of the key market drivers. However, the high cost of home theatre systems will challenge market growth.

The home theater market report is segmented by product (home theater speakers and soundbars) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). APAC will be the leading region with 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for home theater in APAC.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Bose Corp. - The company offers different types of home theatre such as lifestyle 650 home entertainment system, bose bass module 700, bose tv speaker, and others.

Koninklijke Philips NV - The company offers different types and sizes of home theatres such as two speakers, 5.1 multimedia speakers, party speakers, and others.

- The company offers different types and sizes of home theatres such as two speakers, 5.1 multimedia speakers, party speakers, and others. LG Electronics Inc.

Logitech International SA

Pioneer Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

