Home to over 45 million users worldwide, LIVIT's "ARMY" subscription plan allows fans to access exclusive content from their favorite streamers

The ARMY subscription model is divided into four categories: Sergeant ($30 USD per month), Captain ($167 USD per month), Colonel ($340 USD per month), and General ($1,770 USD per month). Each tier offers an array of similar benefits including ARMY exclusive badges, tailored ARMY gifts, new feature tryouts, and a special notice when entering the stream. The premium subscription models Colonel and General offer two unique perks, such as special animations when entering a stream room and "free barrages," where a user's comment is pinned to the top of the stream. To access the streamer's ARMY, the user can go directly to their favorite streamers page and choose the tiered model they would like to subscribe to.

Another ground-breaking month for LIVIT, the ARMY subscription is the second in-app feature LIVIT has released this month following Group Call, which allows users to live stream with up to six people at one time. Offering new and innovative ways for LIVIT streamers to connect with their fan bases on the platform, LIVIT continues to assist their streamers earn revenue while also bringing together the community.

LIVIT is an international live streaming app for rising music artists, entertainers, and influencers. Powered by Taiwan-based 17LIVE, a leading global social entertainment company, the live streaming app was launched in 2019 and has more than 45 million registered users across the globe. As the largest live streaming platform in Asia, the platform is expanding to multiple international markets. The company plans for its North American operation to be a curated space where artists can collaborate, interact directly with fans, and grow their careers. No matter who you are, or which corner of the world you reside in, you can connect with anyone through LIVIT's media platform to showcase your talents and passions.

LIVIT enables users to watch real, entertaining, and live content 24/7, as well as making real connections with streamers and other viewers. They can see into the lives of the hottest talent and most captivating personalities, be a part of the supportive community by commenting in streams, help their favorite streamers achieve their dreams, and attend exclusive events such as virtual music concerts.

17LIVE Inc. operates the largest live streaming platform in Asia. Anyone with a talent or a passion to share can be an artist and the Company's mission is to empower artists and entertain the world through its platforms. The Company's live interactive platforms include its flagship live entertainment streaming app 17LIVE (LIVIT in English markets), Meme Live and live streaming shopping platforms HandsUP and FBBuy. For more information about 17LIVE, please visit https://about.17.live/ .

