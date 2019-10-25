Home Transition Resource Expands WayForth's Footprint into the Northeast

ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Transition Resource, a premier provider of professional move management services in the Greater Boston area, announced today the company has been acquired by WayForth, headquartered in Richmond, VA.

"We are proud to be joining a family of industry leaders that will enable us to offer a thoughtful, integrated, full-service approach to moving services for our clients and referral partners," says Kate Grondin, founder and owner of Home Transition Resource. "We are thrilled to have found the perfect partner in WayForth and to be bringing this innovative platform to the Northeast."

Home Transition Resource, founded in 2008, offers exceptional move management services to families relocating in the Greater Boston area, New Hampshire, and Maine. They have been featured in The Boston Globe, Wall Street Journal, Christian Science Monitor, and on NPR as experts in navigating the relocation process, including paring down possessions and easing the stressors that often accompany a major move.

WayForth co-founders CEO Craig Shealy and CPO Pete Shrock are thrilled to bring Grondin on board and expand WayForth's footprint into the Northeast. In a joint statement, Shealy and Shrock said, "Kate and her organization are a natural fit for our growing team. Home Transition Resource is a client-focused company whose principles—both in how they think and how they act—are closely aligned with ours. They believe in providing clients with the solutions they deserve, and we are confident Home Transition Resource will be powerful stewards of our integrated services in the Northeast."

Grondin, a former medical social worker, brings 10 years of professional move management experience and expertise to WayForth. She is an active two-term member of the Board of Directors for the National Association of Senior Move Managers. Allison Pihl and Kim McMahon, founders of D.C./Maryland's Let's Move, joined WayForth in August and are excited to, in turn, welcome Grondin and Home Transition Resource to the team. In a joint statement, they said, "Having known and worked with Kate and her team over the past many years, we welcome the expertise, client focus and quality of service they bring to the Northeast as part of our WayForth family."

About Home Transition Resource

Home Transition Resource, founded in Andover, MA in 2008, has assisted hundreds of clients with selling their homes, moving, and settling their estates. Dedicated to upholding the highest standards in the industry, Home Transition Resource was the first move management company in Massachusetts to have been awarded the NASMM A+ Accreditation certification.

About WayForth

Founded in 2016, WayForth is the largest full-service provider of total home transition solutions, which is estimated to be a $30 billion market that is growing rapidly and remains highly fragmented. The company helps families solve the logistical, financial and emotional challenges that come with major life transitions across all aspects of downsizing and estate management. WayForth's services include professional move management, estate auctions, clearouts, moving, and financing. For additional information visit www.WayForth.com .

SOURCE WayForth

