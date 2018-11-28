Home Value Forecast: 2018 End-of-Year Review of the Residential Real Estate Market

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Home Value Forecast takes a look back on the year that was in real estate, and highlights the top-performing markets in three high-profile categories.

As is tradition, for the year's final Home Value Forecast we examine the trends in real estate from the past 12 months, and highlight metros that had a particularly successful 2018. Of all our featured CBSAs, only one appeared in multiple categories – San Francisco, CA, one of the priciest markets in the country.

In this month's report, we look at the top performers in three real estate market categories – Highest Current Sales Price, Current Months of Remaining Inventory, and 12 Month Sales Price Appreciation.

"It's always interesting to reflect on the year in real estate and see how our forecasts fared in relation to the trends," said Tom O'Grady, CEO of Pro Teck. "In real estate, 2018 was a year of transition, I'm eager to see what happens next year."

