Home Value Forecast: Dallas/Fort Worth Housing Market Stays Hot

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Home Value Forecast examines the hot housing market in Dallas/Fort Worth, and how long that trend can last.

The Dallas real estate market has been in the news for the last few years as a number of large companies, headlined by Toyota, moved their headquarters to the area. The housing market has seen dramatic price increases, and now the question for many in the DFW area is whether things will be slowing down anytime soon.

In this month's report, we look at trends in overall home prices, Months of Remaining Inventory (MRI) and active listings in an effort to provide some insight into the future of the Dallas/Fort Worth market.

"The Lone Star State has had many markets come on and off our Top Ten, but Dallas/Fort Worth has been a consistently high performer," said Tom O'Grady, CEO of Pro Teck. "With a more diverse industrial base, DFW doesn't see the swings associated with fluctuations in oil price."

