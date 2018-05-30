Home Value Forecast: How Schools Impact Home Prices

"One of the biggest reasons people move, in addition to job opportunities and needing more/less space, is because they want a better education for their children," said Tom O'Grady, CEO of Pro Teck. "But a better education means a certain type of school, and a certain type of school may end up meaning a pricier home."

To truly see the impact schools have on home prices, Home Value Forecast took a look at neighborhoods split by school systems to see how much school quality impacts residential home prices and how stable those premiums are over time.

For example, HVF looked at a two similar homes in a neighborhood in Cincinnati. The two homes are only two miles apart from each other, but are in different school districts. One home was valued at $137 per square foot, the other at $217 — a 58% difference. The biggest driver in the price difference, according to the analysis, was the quality of education at each school.

