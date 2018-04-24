Home Value Forecast: Impact of Foreclosures on Top Housing Markets

As the hottest housing market in the U.S., according to Pro Teck's Top Ten, Reno, NV boasts a foreclosure sales as a percent of market sales of .46%. Conversely, the 25th ranked housing market in the U.S., Columbus, OH, has a foreclosure rate of around 8.97%, much higher than Reno.

Foreclosures in both markets is having a marked, but different, effect on price appreciation in both markets — Columbus has seen a 8.57% yearly increase compared to 16.13% for Reno.

"Think of foreclosure sales as an anchor that can slow down the recovery of a market," said Tom O'Grady, CEO of Pro Teck. "Because foreclosed properties sell for less, they can impact market sales if they become a large enough part of the housing inventory."

