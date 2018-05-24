Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 - 2026

LONDON, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender Market: Overview

This comprehensive report by Transparency Market Research analyzes and forecasts the home Wi-Fi router and extender market at the global and regional level.The report provides an analysis over the period 2012–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and the base year is 2017.



An in-depth and unbiased market assessment has been made to offer readers accurate analysis.The report emphasizes on all the major trends and services expected to play a key role in the growth of the home Wi-Fi router and extender market during 2018 - 2026.



It also focuses on restraining factors, market drivers, and opportunities of the home Wi-Fi router and extender market's during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective about market's growth throughout the research study in terms of value and volume (in US$ Mn and Mn Units) across various geographies, including Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Europe.



The report includes a detailed value chain analysis which is focused on providing a widespread view of the global home Wi-Fi router and extender market.Porter's Five Forces analysis is also provided to understand the competitive scenario in the global home Wi-Fi router and extender market.



The study incorporates market attractiveness analysis, wherein the market segments for device, and Wi-Fi Router are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness in terms of opportunity. In order to give a complete analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the home Wi-Fi router and extender market, every geographic region mentioned in the report is provided with attractiveness analysis.



A market overview chapter in the report explains the market trends and dynamics that include the market restraining factors, drivers, and opportunities for the current and future home Wi-Fi router and extender market.A market outlook analysis has also been provided globally in the report.



Additionally, the report also provides analysis of different business strategies being adopted by the market leaders of the home Wi-Fi router and extender market. Market introduction chapter assists in gaining an idea of different trends and services related to home Wi-Fi router and extender along with their devices



Global Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender Market: Scope of the Report

The study provides a decisive view on the global home Wi-Fi router and extender market, by segmenting the market on the basis of device into Wi-Fi router and Wi-Fi extender.By Wi-Fi router, the market has been classified into with uplink port and with normal port.



The report provides a detailed breakdown of the home Wi-Fi router and extender market region-wise and categorizes it at various levels, thus providing valuable insights at micro and macro levels.



The report further highlights the competitive scenario within the home Wi-Fi router and extender market, thus ranking all the major players according to the key recent developments and their geographic presence.The insights for the market are the result of our extensive primary interviews, secondary research, and in-house expert panel reviews.



These market estimates have been analyzed by considering the impact of different economic, political, social, legal, and technological factors.



On the basis of country, North America market is bifurcated into Mexico, the U.S., and Rest of North America. Furthermore, Europe market is analyzed across Italy, France, Germany, and Rest of Europe. The home Wi-Fi router and extender market in APAC is also segmented at country level which includes China, Japan, India, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa region covers the GCC, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa. Similarly, South America region includes Brazil and Rest of South America. This report provides all the strategic information required to understand the home Wi-Fi router and extender market along with its device and application. Also, the report provides insights related to the components and different applications according to the various geographical regions mentioned above.



Global Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research and expert panel reviews. Secondary sources include annual reports, company websites, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, statistical databases, etc.



Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the home Wi-Fi router and extender market, across geographies.Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to get latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis.



Primary interviews offer new and fresh information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape, growth trends, etc.These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings.



Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.



Global Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global home Wi-Fi router and extender market.Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, business strategies, and recent developments.



Key players in the home Wi-Fi router and extender market are Actiontec Electronics, Inc, ASUS TeK Computer Inc, Belkin International, Inc., Cisco, Dell Inc, Devolo AG, D-Link Corp, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, Legrand SA, Netgear, Inc., Tenda Technology Inc., TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd., and ZyXEL Communications Corp. among others. Companies are focusing on expanding their business through strategic acquisitions and partnerships with several end-use industries.



The home Wi-Fi router and extender market has been segmented as follows



Global Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender Market



By Device

Wi-Fi Router

Wi-Fi Extender



By Wi-Fi Router

With Uplink Port

With Normal Port



By Geography

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Italy

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

India

China

Vietnam

Hong Kong

Thailand

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



