Home Wi-Fi Router Market: APAC to Occupy 36% Market Share | Fixed Wi-Fi Router Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

The competitive scenario provided in the Home Wi-Fi Router Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Company Profiles

The home Wi-Fi router market is fragmented and the vendors are focusing on M&A activities, increasing their market shares, and strengthening their geographical presence to compete in the market. The home wi-fi router market report provides complete insights on key vendors including ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D-Link Corp., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Legrand AV Inc., NETGEAR Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., and ZTE Corp.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - The company offers Home Wi-Fi Router products such as RT-AC59U V2, TUF Gaming AX5400, and RT-AX55.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - The company offers Home Wi-Fi Router products such as RT-AC59U V2, TUF Gaming AX5400, and RT-AX55.

Market Dynamics

Drivers: The increase in demand for distance learning will be crucial in driving the growth of the market.

The increase in demand for distance learning will be crucial in driving the growth of the market.

The increasing adoption of smart connected home systems is a major trend influencing the home Wi-Fi router market growth

The holistic analysis of the drivers will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The home Wi-Fi router market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Segmentation Analysis

By Type , the market is classified into fixed Wi-Fi routers and mobile Wi-Fi routers.

, the market is classified into fixed Wi-Fi routers and mobile Wi-Fi routers. By Geography, the market is classified as North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA.

Revenue Generating Segment

The home Wi-Fi router market share growth in the fixed Wi-Fi router segment will be significant for revenue generation. Fixed Wi-Fi routers refer to Wi-Fi routers that are connected through LAN cables and programmed for fixed locations such as homes. Smart appliances, including smart TV, refrigerators, and air conditioners, rely on advanced featured Wi-Fi routers for powerful internet connection. The increasing dependency on the Internet by home users drives the growth of the segment.

To know about the contribution of each segment

Home Wi-Fi Router Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.01% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.88 Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D-Link Corp., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Legrand AV Inc., NETGEAR Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., and ZTE Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 08: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 10: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 11: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 12: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 13: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 14: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 15: Comparison by Type

5.3 Fixed Wi-Fi router - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 16: Fixed Wi-Fi router - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 17: Fixed Wi-Fi router - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Mobile Wi-Fi router - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 18: Mobile Wi-Fi router - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 19: Mobile Wi-Fi router - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 20: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 22: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 23: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 24: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 28: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 30: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 31: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 34: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 36: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 37: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 38: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 39: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 40: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 41: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 45: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 46: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 47: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 48: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 49: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 D-Link Corp.

Exhibit 50: D-Link Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 51: D-Link Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 52: D-Link Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: D-Link Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 54: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 56: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. -Key news



Exhibit 57: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 59: Intel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Intel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 61: Intel Corp. -Key news



Exhibit 62: Intel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Legrand AV Inc.

Exhibit 64: Legrand AV Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Legrand AV Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 66: Legrand AV Inc. -Key news



Exhibit 67: Legrand AV Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 NETGEAR Inc.

Exhibit 68: NETGEAR Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 69: NETGEAR Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: NETGEAR Inc. -Key news



Exhibit 71: NETGEAR Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: NETGEAR Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 73: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. -Key news



Exhibit 76: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Verizon Communications Inc.

Exhibit 78: Verizon Communications Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Verizon Communications Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Verizon Communications Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Verizon Communications Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 ZTE Corp.

Exhibit 82: ZTE Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 83: ZTE Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 84: ZTE Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: ZTE Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 87: Research Methodology



Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 89: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations

