Home Wi-Fi Router Market: APAC to Occupy 36% Market Share | Fixed Wi-Fi Router Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Wi-Fi Router Market report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario, its impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions. The home wi-fi router market size is expected to increase by USD 1.76 billion, at a CAGR of 10.01% from 2020 to 2025. 36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. India and China are the key markets for home Wi-Fi routers in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Home Wi-Fi Router Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -
- What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?
- What is the current trend taking place in the market space?
- Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?
- What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?
- Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?
The home Wi-Fi router market is fragmented and the vendors are focusing on M&A activities, increasing their market shares, and strengthening their geographical presence to compete in the market. The home wi-fi router market report provides complete insights on key vendors including ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D-Link Corp., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Legrand AV Inc., NETGEAR Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., and ZTE Corp.
- ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - The company offers Home Wi-Fi Router products such as RT-AC59U V2, TUF Gaming AX5400, and RT-AX55.
- Drivers: The increase in demand for distance learning will be crucial in driving the growth of the market.
- Trends: The increasing adoption of smart connected home systems is a major trend influencing the home Wi-Fi router market growth
- Challenges: The factors such as inferior network infrastructure in developing regions may impede the market growth.
The holistic analysis of the drivers will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The home Wi-Fi router market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.
- By Type, the market is classified into fixed Wi-Fi routers and mobile Wi-Fi routers.
- By Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA.
The home Wi-Fi router market share growth in the fixed Wi-Fi router segment will be significant for revenue generation. Fixed Wi-Fi routers refer to Wi-Fi routers that are connected through LAN cables and programmed for fixed locations such as homes. Smart appliances, including smart TV, refrigerators, and air conditioners, rely on advanced featured Wi-Fi routers for powerful internet connection. The increasing dependency on the Internet by home users drives the growth of the segment.
|
Home Wi-Fi Router Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.01%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 1.76 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.88
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 36%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D-Link Corp., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Legrand AV Inc., NETGEAR Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., and ZTE Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 04: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 08: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 10: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 11: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 12: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 13: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 14: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 15: Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Fixed Wi-Fi router - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 16: Fixed Wi-Fi router - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 17: Fixed Wi-Fi router - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Mobile Wi-Fi router - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 18: Mobile Wi-Fi router - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 19: Mobile Wi-Fi router - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 20: Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer Landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 22: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 23: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 24: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 25: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 34: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 36: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 37: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 38: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 40: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 41: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 ASUSTeK Computer Inc.
- 10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 45: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 46: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 47: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 48: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 49: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 D-Link Corp.
- Exhibit 50: D-Link Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 51: D-Link Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 52: D-Link Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 53: D-Link Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 54: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 55: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 56: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. -Key news
- Exhibit 57: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 58: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Intel Corp.
- Exhibit 59: Intel Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Intel Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 61: Intel Corp. -Key news
- Exhibit 62: Intel Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 63: Intel Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Legrand AV Inc.
- Exhibit 64: Legrand AV Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Legrand AV Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 66: Legrand AV Inc. -Key news
- Exhibit 67: Legrand AV Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.9 NETGEAR Inc.
- Exhibit 68: NETGEAR Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: NETGEAR Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: NETGEAR Inc. -Key news
- Exhibit 71: NETGEAR Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: NETGEAR Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 73: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. -Key news
- Exhibit 76: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Verizon Communications Inc.
- Exhibit 78: Verizon Communications Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Verizon Communications Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 80: Verizon Communications Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: Verizon Communications Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.12 ZTE Corp.
- Exhibit 82: ZTE Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 83: ZTE Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 84: ZTE Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 85: ZTE Corp. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 87: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 89: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations
