Home Wi-Fi Router Market to grow by USD 2.21 billion from 2022 to 2027, High internet penetration with increasing online content is a key factor driving growth. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "home Wi-Fi router market by type (fixed Wi-Fi router and mobile Wi-Fi router), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the home Wi-Fi router market between 2022 to 2027 is USD 2.21 billion, according to Technavio. High internet penetration with increasing online content is a key factor driving market growth. The use of the Internet in daily life and important activities is one of the major factors contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the OTT market has seen strong growth and is expected to witness significant growth in the future. A shift in the content of video has taken place between short cinema and longer, more informative films which could be seen as television series. The content offered by OTT service providers such as Netflix and Amazon.com, Inc. Amazon Prime Video is specific to the country. At the same time, this service also offers content with HD or HDR quality and requires a robust Internet connection to access it. Investing in advanced home Wi-Fi routers is supported by a growing Internet audience. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Home Wi-Fi Router Market 2023-2027

Market Challenge

Inferior network infrastructure in developing regions is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio.

The home Wi-Fi router market is segmented by type (fixed Wi-Fi router and mobile Wi-Fi router), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the fixed WI-FI router segment will be significant during the forecast period. Fixed Wi-Fi router solution requires initial investment and higher cost than mobile Wi-Fi router. North America and Western Europe are in high demand for high-speed and advanced Wi-Fi routers due to the widespread use of these routers in the e-learning and OTT services industry. The market will be driven by factors like increasing consumption of Internet content and the increased use of home appliances that are linked to it. Advanced WiFI router is used to provide high Internet connection for intelligent devices such as TVs, refrigerators, and air conditioners. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

View the FREE Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the Home Wi-Fi Router Market:

Actiontec Electronics Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amped Wireless, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., devolo AG, D Link Corp., Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Legrand SA, Netgear Inc., Nokia Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Tenda Technology Co. Ltd., TP Link Corp. Ltd., Ubiquiti Inc., Unizyx Holding Corp., Verizon Communications Inc., and ZTE Corp.

Home Wi-Fi Router Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.4% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.66 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Actiontec Electronics Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amped Wireless, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., devolo AG, D Link Corp., Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Legrand SA, Netgear Inc., Nokia Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Tenda Technology Co. Ltd., TP Link Corp. Ltd., Ubiquiti Inc., Unizyx Holding Corp., Verizon Communications Inc., and ZTE Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

