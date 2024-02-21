Home with Dignity Enters Cincinnati, Ohio, Revolutionizing In-Home Euthanasia for Pets

CINCINNATI, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Home with Dignity, a leading mobile in-home euthanasia service for pets, is now offering Cincinnati pet owners a compassionate alternative to traditional veterinary clinics when saying goodbye to their beloved pets. Founded on principles of empathy and compassion, Home with Dignity provides a serene environment for pets to peacefully pass away in the comfort of their homes.

Home with Dignity, a leading provider of in-home euthanasia services, announces the expansion of its compassionate care offerings to the Greater Columbus area. (PRNewsfoto/Home With Dignity)

Their mission is to honor the bond between pets and their owners with compassion and dignity. Equipped with advanced medical amenities and staffed by experienced veterinarians, Home with Dignity ensures a gentle and empathetic end-of-life experience for pets and their owners.

In addition to euthanasia services, Home with Dignity offers comprehensive support for pet owners facing end-of-life decisions, grief resources, tele-advice, and assistance with aftercare options. Since its launch, Home with Dignity has received praise from clients for its compassionate and personalized approach to pet care.

"Making the decision to say goodbye to your pet is one of the hardest choices pet owners have to make," said Dr. Pam Kloepfer, Lead Veterinarian at Home With Dignity in Cincinnati. "My goal is to make that experience as comfortable as I can for the pet owner and their pet, and part of that is choosing to grieve at home."

Pet owners who might need help knowing when it is time may also reach out to the Home With Dignity team for help assessing their quality of life. In partnership with the Home With Dignity team, every pet owner can feel more supported in making the best decision for their pet.

For more information, visit https://homewithdignity.com or contact our Care Coordination Team at (513) 993-6311 or via email at [email protected] .

About Home with Dignity:

Founded by Dr. Jim Humphries in 2015, Home with Dignity is a mobile in-home euthanasia service for pets that operates in over ten cities nationwide. With a strong commitment to providing compassionate end-of-life care, Home with Dignity understands the unique bond between pets and their owners. The service strives to offer a peaceful and dignified farewell in the comforting and familiar environment of the pet's own home.

Media Contact:

Kim Johannpeter | Director of Operations

Home with Dignity

[email protected]

(217) 710-5441

SOURCE Home With Dignity