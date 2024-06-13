Home2 Suites by Hilton East Hanover Prepares for Summer Travel

Brandt Hospitality Group's New Jersey Hotel Gears Up for a Busy Summer Season

EAST HANOVER, N.J., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Home2 Suites by Hilton East Hanover is eager to welcome guests for Summer travel. Whether in town for work, an event, or vacation – the Home2 Suites East Hanover has the ideal accommodations for any guest. Visit their website to learn more: https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/ewrehht-home2-suites-east-hanover/

Home2 Suites by Hilton East Hanover is conveniently located near many shops and restaurants. The hotel is a quick walk to the Funplex, a short drive to Imagine That Children's Museum, and 18 minutes from Turtle Back Zoo.

The pet-friendly hotel offers spacious suites with kitchen amenities like a microwave, refrigerator, sink, and dishwasher. Induction burner cooktops are also available from the front desk. Guest suites feature a separate living space with a sofa bed for extra sleeping room.

Home2 Suites by Hilton East Hanover offers complimentary breakfast daily, free parking, and free Wi-Fi. The hotel features a 24/7 fitness center and indoor pool. Guests flying through Newark International Airport have a quick 30 minute drive to the terminal.

Home2 Suites by Hilton East Hanover is a part of the Hilton Family. Hilton Honors members earn more for their stay. Enroll in Hilton Honors: https://www.hilton.com/en/hilton-honors/join/?OCODE=EWREHW

This property is managed by Brandt Hospitality Group, a hotel development and management company based in Fargo, North Dakota. Brandt Hospitality Group continues to build award winning hotels from coast to coast. In 2024, Marriott awarded Brandt Hospitality Group with "Partnership Circle Award" and "Guest Service Excellence" titles. To learn more about BHG, visit www.brandthg.com.

SOURCE Brandt Hospitality Group