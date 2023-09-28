Home2 Suites by Hilton Houston/Katy Completes Renovation

KATY, Texas, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LBA Hospitality, an Alabama–based hotel management company, today announced that Home2 Suites by Hilton Houston/Katy has completed its renovation. As part of the renovation process, all guestrooms and public spaces at the 92-suite hotel were upgraded to include all seating, lighting, flooring, wall treatments and millwork. Window treatments, artwork and new 50-inch HDTVs were also added to the guest rooms. The hotel is owned by Details Hotel Group, Inc. and managed by LBA Hospitality of Dothan, Alabama.

Home2 Suites Katy, TX

Located at 20985 Katy Parkway directly off I-10 and 10 minutes from the Energy Corridor, Home2 Suites by Hilton Houston/Katy offers guests convenient access to Spa World Houston, LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, Katy Mills Premium Outlets and Great Southwest Equestrian Center.

"We are happy to have the opportunity to take the Home2 Suites by Hilton Houston/Katy to new levels of hospitality through these upgrades," said Farrah Adams, COO of LBA Hospitality. "This makeover will make it one of the most sought-after hotels in the area."

The pet-friendly Home2 Suites by Hilton Houston/Katy offers all-suite accommodations with kitchenettes and modular furniture, providing guests the flexibility to customize their suite to their style and preference. The hotel features complimentary Wi-Fi, inviting communal spaces, a complimentary daily breakfast and a Spin2Cycle fitness center with Peloton bikes. Other amenities include complimentary parking, digital check-in, a business center, two meeting rooms, and an outdoor saline pool. Guests can also enjoy a large outdoor area equipped with a barbecue grill and a fire pit area.

For more information or to contact the Home2 Suites by Hilton Houston/Katy please call directly at 281-398-3500, or visit their website.

About Home2 Suites by Hilton

Home2 Suites by Hilton, one of the fastest growing brands in Hilton's history, is a mid-tier, all-suite, award-winning extended-stay hotel concept designed to offer stylish accommodations with flexible guest room configurations and inspired amenities for cost-conscious guests and their pets. With a commitment to environmentally friendly products and hotel operations, Home2 Suites by Hilton offers complimentary hot breakfast, innovative and customizable guestroom designs, laundry and fitness areas, free Wi-Fi, multiple outdoor spaces, 24-hour business centers, expansive community spaces and pet-friendly environments. Home2 Suites by Hilton has 560 open hotels with more than 630 in development. Experience a positive stay at Home2 Suites by Hilton by booking at home2suites.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Home2 Suites by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/home2suites, and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About LBA Hospitality

Established in 1973, LBA Hospitality is one of the leading hotel management, development, and consulting companies in the US. With an extensive portfolio of award-winning hotels in the East, Southeast, and Southwest, LBA Hospitality is a recognized leader in developing and operating the most respected brands under Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Best Western, and InterContinental Hotel Group franchise licenses. For more than five decades, LBA Hospitality has continued to set a higher standard in hotel development, management, and guest satisfaction, resulting in sustained, profitable growth for owners. For more information, visit www.lbahospitality.com.

Contact:

Judy Cluck

Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Larry Blumberg & Associates, Inc.

678-977-8316

[email protected]

SOURCE LBA Hospitality