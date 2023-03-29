Home2 Suites by Hilton in Jacksonville, North Carolina Unveils Renovation

JACKSONVILLE, N.C., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LBA Hospitality, an Alabama–based hotel management company, today announced that Home2 Suites by Hilton Jacksonville, NC has completed its renovation. Located at 139 Circuit Lane in Jacksonville, North Carolina the 105-room hotel has undergone a complete transformation of its guestrooms and public spaces. The hotel is owned by Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. of Richmond, Virginia and managed by LBA Hospitality of Dothan, Alabama.

Home2 Suites Jacksonville Team

Situated near Camp Lejeune Marine Base, Lejeune Memorial Gardens, New River Air Station, Riverwalk Park and Onslow Beaches, the four-story hotel is also just a short drive from Topsail Beach, Emerald Isle Beach and Surf City.

"We are thrilled with the results of this full renovation for the Home2 Suites in Jacksonville, North Carolina." Said Beau Benton, President, LBA Hospitality. "Our team has done a great job managing through the dust and we look forward to treating our guests to a fresh and modern look."

All guestrooms at the hotel have been completely redesigned with the addition of new carpeting, furniture, bedding, fixtures, equipment, as well as freshly painted walls. Upgrades were also performed in the public spaces with new tile, carpeting, furniture and fixtures and a completely renovated lobby.

The pet friendly Home2 Suites by Hilton Jacksonville, NC offers all-suite accommodations with fully equipped kitchens and modular furniture, providing guests the flexibility to customize their suite to their style and preference. The hotel features complimentary Wi-Fi, inviting communal spaces, a complimentary daily breakfast and a fitness center with Peloton bikes. Other amenities include a business center, a meeting room, an indoor swimming pool and a large outdoor area equipped with barbecue grills and a fire pit.

For more information or to contact the Home2 Suites by Hilton Jacksonville, NC please call directly at 910-355-3500, or visit their website.

About Home2 Suites by Hilton

Home2 Suites by Hilton, one of the fastest growing brands in Hilton's history, is a mid-tier, all-suite, award-winning extended-stay hotel concept designed to offer stylish accommodations with flexible guest room configurations and inspired amenities for cost-conscious guests and their pets. With a commitment to environmentally friendly products and hotel operations, Home2 Suites by Hilton offers complimentary hot breakfast, innovative and customizable guestroom designs, laundry and fitness areas, free Wi-Fi, multiple outdoor spaces, 24-hour business centers, expansive community spaces and pet-friendly environments. Home2 Suites by Hilton has 560 open hotels with more than 630 in development. Experience a positive stay at Home2 Suites by Hilton by booking at home2suites.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Home2 Suites by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/home2suites, and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About LBA Hospitality

Established in 1973, LBA Hospitality is one of the leading hotel management, development, and consulting companies in the US. With an extensive portfolio of award-winning hotels in the East, Southeast, and Southwest, LBA Hospitality is a recognized leader in developing and operating the most respected brands under Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Best Western, and InterContinental Hotel Group franchise licenses. For more than five decades, LBA Hospitality has continued to set a higher standard in hotel development, management, and guest satisfaction, resulting in sustained, profitable growth for owners. For more information, visit www.lbahospitality.com.

