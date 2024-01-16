HomeActions and IndustryNewsletters Announce New AI Module

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeActions, which provides customizable e-newsletters for the real estate market, as well as for the financial and business markets through its IndustryNewsletters division, announces AIComposer, an artificial intelligence ChatGPT module that it has incorporated into its system.

HomeActions/IndustryNewsletters clients can now create AI-generated articles and add them seamlessly to their newsletters alongside the professionally written articles they already receive.

Without leaving their HomeActions/IndustryNewsletters dashboard, clients can access AIComposer to create a new article, rewrite or repurpose an existing article, create a blog post or create a social media post. Real estate agents can even use AIComposer to write real estate listings. Custom templates mean clients don't need a background in AI or to be familiar with ChatGPT to take advantage of the new module — the system walks them through the creation process, including the development of an image.

"We want to keep our clients on the cutting edge of content creation," said Barry Friedman, founder and CEO of HomeActions/IndustryNewsletters. "Artificial intelligence keeps getting better and better, and we are thrilled to offer this AI-generated option to help our clients take advantage of the latest and most sophisticated technology. With AI alongside hundreds of professionally written articles, there's nothing our clients can't achieve with their newsletters."

Indeed, an article on Forbes.com noted: "When efficiency is your goal, AI content generators can go a long way toward removing the tedious parts of writing so you can get more done." Less time spent on content creation means more time spent doing your job. AIComposer helps clients get there.

About HomeActions/IndustryNewsletters

The HomeActions/IndustryNewsletters platform provides automated prospecting and marketing delivered biweekly via email to a professional's sphere of influence. The professionally written articles portray a range of professional trusted advisers looking out for readers' interests. With instant lead access, customer relationship management capabilities and robust predictive metrics, the system has the capability to generate real-time leads and top-of-mind awareness while nurturing relationships that lead to long-term success and more referrals.

HomeActions, with its IndustryNewsletters division, is a privately held virtual company that employs more than 50 people and is headquartered in Green Cove Springs, Florida. For more information, visit www.homeactions.net.

Media Contact:

Richard Koreto

845-642-4314

[email protected]

SOURCE HomeActions