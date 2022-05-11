HomeActions eRelationship Platform Integrates With ATTOM's Enhanced Navigator 3.0

Subscribers to HomeActions enable deep data dive into 155 million street addresses

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeActions, a leading email marketing platform in the real estate space, has tapped ATTOM, a leading curator for nationwide real estate data, for its enhanced Navigator 3.0 solution offering best-in-class neighborhood demographics, home/market data and other local amenities for its users.

Albert Clark, HomeActions president, commented, "We strive to get our subscribers as hyper-local as possible. For the past few years, we have been integrated with ATTOM's Address Report. The new Navigator 3.0 service will help us get and keep our subscribing agents top of mind with their clients and prospects."

HomeActions excels at building allegiances with the agents' spheres of influence.

The powerful HomeActions e-newsletter widget covers:

Neighborhood Demographics / School Information / Compare Communities / Housing Snapshot / Cost of Living Comparisons / Home Sales Trending / Home Sales Transactions / Home Value Estimator / Neighborhood Amenities

(The service encompasses these types of data for 155 million residential addresses.)

Clark added, "The new service supports HomeActions' mantra: 'content drives the conversation.' When a report is requested, alerts are sent to the agents so they can follow up quickly and get the conversation going. This data is very predictive."

A live report for a random address can be found here.

To request a report on your own address or another, click here.

To see an Engagement Alert after a report gets delivered, click here.

About HomeActions

HomeActions provides custom-branded digital and print marketing solutions complete with professionally written articles for real estate professionals. HomeActions first builds a new database from all of an agent's sources such as email, MLS, CRM, iCloud, Zillow Leads and more. Once entered, email addresses become exclusive to the agent.

For more information:

Albert Clark: 570-510-3507 / [email protected] / HomeActions.net

About ATTOM

ATTOM provides premium property data to power products that improve transparency, innovation, efficiency and disruption in a data-driven economy.

Contact:

Richard Koreto

8456424314

[email protected]

SOURCE HomeActions LLC