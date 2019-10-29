HomeAdvisor Launches Homeservices Capsule In Samsung's Bixby Marketplace

This robust integration responds to your verbal request with intelligence to streamline the connection experience so you can find the right pro for the right job. For example, Samsung's Bixby recognizes the difference between "Hi Bixby, Help me find an exterior painter for my house" vs. "Hi Bixby, Help me find an interior painter for my house" leap frogging many basic questions about the type of job, saving the consumer time and unneeded frustration. This new technology can also take a more complex statement like "Hi Bixby, I think a broken pipe is flooding my basement" and begin the process of finding the correct type of plumber to help with that specific home emergency.

"At HomeAdvisor, we are always looking for new ways to meet homeowners when they are in need of home services," said Brandon Ridenour, CEO, ANGI Homeservices. "Our new integration with Samsung's Bixby enables consumers to easily access HomeAdvisor's network of hundreds of thousands of home pros, streamlining the process of getting help for their home projects. From painting a room to fixing a leak or even to a full bathroom renovation, HomeAdvisor through Bixby can help no matter where you are or what you need. We are excited to launch the HomeAdvisor capsule in Samsung's Bixby Marketplace."

To connect with a HomeAdvisor pro, consumers simply ask Bixby for help with a household task or a home project. Bixby will then prompt the consumer to answer a few additional questions about the scope of work and timing and will get connected instantly with one of HomeAdvisor's available local top-rated pros.

HomeAdvisor is one of the largest home services marketplaces in the U.S, with hundreds of thousands of pros who can help homeowners in over 500 home services. With HomeAdvisor, homeowners can find prescreened local service professionals, view average project costs, read verified ratings and reviews, and instantly purchase home improvement, maintenance and repair appointments online.

This news comes on the heels of HomeAdvisor's recent home improvement program with Realogy , the leading and most integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States, and its recent integration with Nextdoor , the world's largest social network for the neighborhood.

About HomeAdvisor

HomeAdvisor ® is a digital marketplace evolving the way homeowners connect with service professionals to complete home projects. With HomeAdvisor's on-demand platform, homeowners can find and vet local, prescreened home service professionals; view average home project costs using True Cost Guide; and instantly book appointments online or through HomeAdvisor's award-winning mobile app, which is compatible with all iOS, Android and virtual assistants, including Amazon Echo. HomeAdvisor is based in Denver, Colo., and is an operating business of ANGI Homeservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI).

