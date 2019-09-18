HomeAdvisor Partners With Realogy To Launch Home Improvement Program

DENVER and MADISON, N.J., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the leading and most integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States, and HomeAdvisor®, a leading digital marketplace evolving the way homeowners find, connect and purchase home services, announced today the launch of RealVitalize, a home improvement program. This program provides home sellers with home improvement resources prior to or during the home listing period with no up-front costs or interest charges.

The pilot program is currently available in select markets through the Coldwell Banker® branded operations of NRT, the subsidiary that manages Realogy's company owned brokerages. The pilot program launched in the Columbus, Ohio, Denver, Colo., Orlando, Fla. and Tampa, Fla. market areas with a national roll-out planned later this year. Realogy and HomeAdvisor will continue to explore opportunities for expansion in 2020.

"Selling a home is a major life event where homeowners frequently need help finding home services and home service professionals," said Brandon Ridenour, CEO of ANGI Homeservices. HomeAdvisor is an operating business of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI). "We choose to partner with Coldwell Banker, a real estate industry leader who has impressive scale and a well-established national market presence, to offer an innovative program providing simple and effective solutions for homeowners to improve their home during the sale process. Our goal is to make sure our brands, products and tools are there to help homeowners at all stages of the homeownership journey. This program seamlessly integrates HomeAdvisor and our pros into that journey, expanding how we are reaching new customers and providing a unique and valuable experience for Coldwell Banker and its clients."

"Home sellers are looking to real estate professionals to offer integrated solutions to ease the process of the real estate transaction. Through a participating Coldwell Banker brokerage, sellers who choose to utilize the program benefit from a home improvement process that is more convenient while positioning their home for maximum appeal," said M. Ryan Gorman, president and CEO of NRT. "We believe RealVitalize gives our affiliated agents a distinct and competitive advantage in their marketplace without the burden of having to manage the home improvement process, unlike other programs. This is a win-win for all parties involved."

Through the program, a homeowner who lists their home for sale with a participating brokerage company will have the option to make non-structural home improvements and repairs using a service professional from the HomeAdvisor network. The program is also available to current home sellers who want to enhance their home to help achieve optimal offers.

The brokerage will cover the upfront costs of the repairs, which will be repaid by the seller when the property sale closes or the listing expires. There are no additional fees to participate in the program and no minimum listing price. Available projects include staging, appliance purchasing and installation, handyman services, painting, kitchen and bathroom upgrades, and more.

To participate, the agent will connect their home seller client with a dedicated HomeAdvisor project consultant to discuss the services needed to prepare the home. HomeAdvisor will help manage projects from start to finish, finding appointment times that work conveniently within the homeowner's schedule. Experienced, pre-screened service professionals from HomeAdvisor's network will make the improvements.

This program, powered by HomeAdvisor, is an exclusive offering for Coldwell Banker clients and continues to build on HomeAdvisor's vision to create deeper relationships with customers, provide more value for its participating service professionals and meet customers wherever they need home services.

About HomeAdvisor

HomeAdvisor® is a digital marketplace evolving the way homeowners connect with service professionals to complete home projects. With HomeAdvisor's on-demand platform, homeowners can find and vet local, prescreened home service professionals; view average home project costs using True Cost Guide; and instantly book appointments online or through HomeAdvisor's award-winning mobile app, which is compatible with all iOS, Android and virtual assistants, including Amazon Echo. HomeAdvisor is based in Denver, Colo., and is an operating business of ANGI Homeservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI).

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of residential real estate services in the U.S. that is focused on empowering independent sales agents to best serve today's consumers. Realogy delivers its services through its well-known industry brands including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Climb Real Estate®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, Sotheby's International Realty® as well as NRT, Cartus®, Title Resource Group and ZapLabs®, an in-house innovation and technology development lab. Realogy's fully integrated business model includes brokerage, franchising, relocation, mortgage, and title and settlement services. Realogy provides independent sales agents access to leading technology, best-in-class marketing and learning programs, and support services to help them become more productive and build stronger businesses. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 188,600 independent sales agents in the United States and approximately 111,200 independent sales agents in 113 other countries and territories. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

