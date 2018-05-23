HomeAdvisor to Help Power New Home Services Experience on Facebook Marketplace

"Facebook Marketplace helps businesses reach consumers on a platform they are already turning to for everyday needs, making it easier than ever for service professionals in our network to reach new customers and for consumers to seamlessly hire one of our trusted service professionals for hundreds of tasks, from plumbing and cleaning to home renovations," said Chris Terrill, CEO of ANGI Homeservices.

Prior to being accepted into HomeAdvisor's network, business owners undergo criminal and financial background checks. Since the company's launch in 1999, HomeAdvisor has received millions of project requests from consumers looking for service professionals to help them complete home projects.

"Facebook Marketplace seamlessly bridges the gap between search and social," said Terrill. "HomeAdvisor is excited to be at the forefront of home services, allowing consumers to book home service pros through the world's leading social media platform."

About HomeAdvisor

HomeAdvisor® is a digital marketplace evolving the way homeowners connect with service professionals to complete home projects. With HomeAdvisor's on-demand platform, homeowners can find and vet local, prescreened home service professionals; view average home project costs using True Cost Guide; and instantly book appointments online or through HomeAdvisor's award-winning mobile app. The app is compatible with all iOS and Android devices, as well as virtual assistants. HomeAdvisor is based in Golden, Colo., and is an operating business of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI).

