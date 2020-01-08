HomeAdvisor's Chief Economist And Home Expert To Speak At The 2020 Kitchen And Bath Industry Show "Voices From The Industry Conference"

DENVER, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeAdvisor's Chief Economist Mischa Fisher and HomeAdvisor's Home Expert Dan DiClerico will be leading talks as a part of the "Voices from the Industry Conference" at the upcoming 2020 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) held in Las Vegas.

Fisher's panel, "Labor Force Shortages & The Skills Gap," will cover the latest research on labor market dynamics, how public policy is impacting the overall issue, and show hands on new strategies for recruiting the best new talent and maintaining a competitive edge. DiClerico's panel, "Top 10 Trends in Residential Housing," will be offering a unique perspective on remodeling and design, standing at the intersection of the homeowner and the home service professional. In this talk on housing trends, he'll share insights from these two groups—pros and consumers—drawing on data from HomeAdvisor surveys and cost reports, along with other industry sources.

HomeAdvisor's Chief Economist, Mischa Fisher "Labor Force Shortages & The Skills Gap"

WHEN: Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM

WHERE: Las Vegas Convention Center Room N229



HomeAdvisor's Home Expert, Dan DiClerico "Top 10 Trends in Residential Housing"

WHEN: Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM

WHERE: Las Vegas Convention Center Room N223

About Mischa Fisher

Mischa Fisher is the Chief Economist for HomeAdvisor and ANGI Homeservices. Prior to assuming the role of Chief Economist with HomeAdvisor, Mr. Fisher was Chief Economist at the State of Illinois where he served as the economic policy advisor to the Governor while overseeing the state agencies responsible for workforce, housing, and professional licensing.

In that role, Mr. Fisher designed many of the state's efforts to compassionately improve capital and labor market liquidity while working on issues surrounding marketplace platforms, job mobility, and residential investment.

He is an instructor in quantitative analysis at Northwestern University SESP and was formerly a deputy director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and a legislative director in the United States Congress in Washington, D.C.

About Dan DiClerico

Dan DiClerico is an experienced speaker and thought leader in the real estate, remodeling and home product space. DiClerico joined HomeAdvisor in 2017 as the company's smart home strategist, overseeing all content related to smart homes and the internet of things.

Prior to joining HomeAdvisor, DiClerico was the senior home editor of Consumer Reports, where he produced award-winning content on real estate, remodeling and other topics. He was also the senior associate editor of Martha Stewart Living and the associate editor of This Old House. DiClerico is a versatile spokesperson who has been featured on CBS This Morning, Fox News, The Today Show and Wall Street Journal Live. DiClerico has also written and contributed to numerous books, including "The Just Right Home" (Workman, 2013), which he co-authored with Marianne Cusato.

