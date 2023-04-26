Homeaglow Unfairly Compensates Its Cleaners, Alleges Class Action filed by Nicholas & Tomasevic

SAN DIEGO, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicholas & Tomasevic, LLP, a leading law firm in labor and employment class action litigation, filed a class action lawsuit against Homeaglow Inc. (known as Dazzling Cleaning) for allegedly misclassifying its cleaners as "independent contractors."

According to the lawsuit, Homeaglow has failed to provide minimum protections to Cleaners under California law such as reimbursing their business expenses (i.e. cleaning supplies, mileage for driving to and from client locations) and ensuring they are paid for each hour of work even when the client is unavailable, cancels, or is late. The lawsuit further alleges Homeaglow does not always pay Cleaners the wages it promises for their services and forces Cleaners to pay illegal fees for things like "advertising" and new client development.

The lawsuit seeks to recover damages and unpaid wages for the affected cleaners, as well as to hold Homeaglow accountable for its violations of state labor laws.

"Unfortunately, despite California's best efforts to ensure fair working conditions and adequate wages, Homeaglow and other 'gig economy' platforms continue to underpay and illegally classify their workers to enhance their bottom line," according to Shaun Markley, counsel for the plaintiffs in the class action lawsuit.

For more information, please visit https://nicholaslaw.org/.

