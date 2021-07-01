HomeAid Names Jeff Roos Chair of Board of Directors

IRVINE, Calif., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeAid, a pioneer in developing housing and programmatic facilities for those experiencing homelessness, is pleased to announce the appointment of, Jeff Roos, Regional President of Lennar Corporation as Chair of the Board of Directors. Roos who has served on the national board since 2009, will lead its Board of Directors as Chair for the 2021-2022 term succeeding outgoing Chair Sheryl Palmer, Chairman & CEO of Taylor Morrison who has served since 2019.

HomeAid America

"HomeAid is truly fortunate to have Jeff Roos serve as Chair of our national efforts creating safe and dignified housing for those most vulnerable in our community - those without a home," HomeAid CEO Scott Larson said. "Jeff's passion for HomeAid's work goes back nearly 30 years with his work on the ground-breaking safe house for Human Options in Irvine, CA for those fleeing abuse and is evident today with Lennar's most recent engagement as builder captain for the residences for foster youth on the campus of the Samueli Academy. His passion for changing lives through the talents and skills of the building industry will build off of the leadership of Sheryl Palmer's Chairmanship the past two and half years."

Roos has been involved in the homebuilding and construction industry for more than 35 years. He joined Lennar in 1996 and managed its Orange County Division, which was the catalyst for Lennar's expansion in California. Prior to joining Lennar, Roos headed Bramalea California, Inc. and was responsible for the homebuilding activities, financial restructuring and subsequent sale of the company's Southern California Division to Lennar in 1996.

"Each and every day, we as an industry work to improve the lives of individuals and families in which we work and live by doing what we do best - building homes," Roos said. "I have counted it a tremendous privilege throughout most of my career to be involved through construction, community engagement and education with HomeAid's mission. As the incoming Chair, I am honored to step into this role following Sheryl Palmer and her exemplary leadership and to continue HomeAid's great work helping people overcome homelessness nationwide and to make a difference in each and every life this organization has the opportunity to touch."

In 2001, Roos helped found the Lennar Charitable Housing Foundation (LCHF) which serves as a financial vehicle to assist homebuilders with the opportunity to help meet the country's significant homeless problem and allows homeowners to provide funds to support organizations that assist those experiencing homelessness. LCHF has evolved into the Homeful Foundation and was the inspiration and business model for Homes for Homes in Australia. Roos also serves on the Boards of numerous charitable organizations supporting a variety of needs including Orangewood Foundation and Boys and Girls Club of the South Coast Area.

About HomeAid

Founded in 1989, HomeAid develops, builds, and preserves a variety of housing, including emergency, interim, transitional, permanent supportive, and affordable housing through its 19 chapters in 13 states. In addition, this includes resource/navigation centers that provide support services to those experiencing or at risk of homelessness. HomeAid partners with hundreds of nonprofit organizations nationwide that provide the housing and support services that help residents move toward self-sufficiency, such as education and job-skills training, financial counseling, physical and emotional support, and much more.

HomeAid has completed over 1,000 housing and outreach projects with a value of more than $288 million. HomeAid has added over 13,500 beds that have served over 410,000 previously homeless individuals.

For more information, visit www.homeaid.org or contact Stacy Greer, National Director of Marketing and Communications, HomeAid, [email protected], (949) 610-2569.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LenX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

For further information: Danielle Tocco, Vice President Communications, Lennar Corporation, [email protected], Direct Line: 949.789.1633

Related Images

image1.png



SOURCE HomeAid America

Related Links

https://www.homeaid.org/

