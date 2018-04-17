HomeAid Opens Chapter in Austin Texas

"We are very excited to be entering Austin, Texas to help address the homelessness problem there," said Peter Simons, CEO of HomeAid America. "We have been working with the HBA to get a chapter launched there for a couple of years, following a trial project we did in Round Rock for Texas Baptist Children's Home, and it has finally come to fruition!"

HomeAid identifies charities working to help homeless families and individuals that are in need of additional or upgraded facilities in which to house people while they offer needed programmatic resources, such as job and life skills training, financial counseling, and physical and emotional support. HomeAid's builder captains and their trade partners take on these projects, completing them at a deep discount through the in-kind donation of their time and materials. ­

"The HBA is very excited for this new opportunity to connect the expertise and generosity of our members to the organizations serving the homeless community," said Emily Blair, CEO of Home Builders Association of Greater Austin. "Sadly, greater Austin's need is significant. We are very eager to help meet that need, in a small way, and help people to be in housing and a part of a community that enables them to thrive."

As part of HomeAid's national network of chapters, HomeAid Austin and the HBA will have the resources needed to obtain donated building products for its charity projects. It will also have access to national grants and publicity, a deep network of chapter resources, and a myriad of other benefits. "I am excited to be part of the effort by the Austin HBA and HomeAid to give back to our community in a meaningful way," said Charlie Coleman, Division President of Lennar and HomeAid Austin Board President. "Building homes and providing people with a safe place to live is what we do. I am confident HomeAid will be successful in Austin."

HomeAid Austin's Board of Directors includes executives from industry leading companies such as Lennar Homes, Taylor Morrison Homes, Brookfield Residential, Chesmar Homes, Scott Felder Homes, Newland Communities, Crescent Communities, Meyers Research, First American Title, 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty, Metrostudy, Corridor Title, and Qualico-Pacesetter.

The chapter's first event will be a screening of the feature documentary Mighty Ground, a film that follows the journey of a homeless gifted singer-songwriter living on the streets and the impact he makes on those who come to love him. The event will take place on Friday, June 8 at Austin Film Cinemas from 6:30 – 9:30 PM. For more details, please visit www.mightyground.com.

About HomeAid America

HomeAid is a leading national nonprofit provider of housing for the homeless. Through its network of 18 chapters in 12 states, HomeAid has completed over 500 housing projects that have sheltered over 300,000 previously homeless people. Through the generosity of builders, their trades and suppliers, HomeAid has added over $230 million of housing for the homeless, of which nearly fifty percent has been donated. HomeAid currently has over 50 additional projects in development across the country. For more information about HomeAid, visit www.homeaid.org.

About Home Builders Association of Greater Houston

Since 1953, the Home Builders Association (HBA) of Greater Austin has served as the leading not-for-profit trade organization dedicated to residential construction and remodeling in Central Texas. The HBA works with government, public, business, and community organizations in six counties – Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Lee, Travis and Williamson — to advance the practice and professionalism of the home building industry in our community and to ensure that all people in the Greater Austin area live in strong communities and homes that enable them to thrive.

