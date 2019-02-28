HomeAid Sacramento Receives Grant To Build Safe Cottages For WEAVE

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Homes announced today a $175,000 grant to HomeAid Sacramento in order to support its upcoming construction of two transitional cottages at WEAVE's confidential Sacramento Safehouse Campus. The grant was announced at the groundbreaking for the project hosted by WEAVE, Inc. and HomeAid Sacramento at the offices of the North State Building Industry Association.

"Over the years, HomeAid has been able to count on the generosity and support of important partners, like Elliott Homes, to support our mission," said Beth Kang, Executive Director of HomeAid Sacramento. "At a time when resources to build new facilities for women and children are in dire need, this gift will be a critical component in our plans for turning this important project for WEAVE into a reality."

"WEAVE is so grateful for the generosity of Elliott Homes," said Beth Hassett, Chief Executive Officer of WEAVE, Inc. "Their investment in WEAVE's Cottage project will ensure access to safe and stable housing for vulnerable victims of domestic violence and their children. We applaud their commitment to increasing the number of transitional housing beds in our community and look forward to sharing the stories of the families who benefit for years to come."

The two new 900 square foot, 2-bedroom cottages come with an estimated cost of $400,000. Elliott Homes, Home(FUL), US Bank, Kaiser Permanente, the American River Bank Foundation, the American Woodmark Foundation and private donors have already made financial commitments to support the construction efforts. The Builder Captain for the project, Lennar, is aiming to complete construction of the cottages by mid-year 2019.

About HomeAid Sacramento

HomeAid Sacramento builds hope for homeless families and individuals in the Sacramento region. Formed in 1996, HomeAid Sacramento has completed over 90 housing projects with a retail value of $16.3 million dollars and in-kind donations topping $7.5 million. We accomplish this through the generosity of our homebuilding industry partners, the trades, and our community volunteers. Learn more about HomeAid Sacramento at homeaidsac.org.

About WEAVE, Inc.

WEAVE is the primary provider of crisis intervention services for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Sacramento County. Through a multi-disciplinary effort with Sacramento County, law enforcement, the Commercially Sexually Exploited Children Court, Child Protective Services, and the District Attorney's Office, WEAVE also provides 24/7 response, outreach and services for victims of sex trafficking. To find out more, please visit weaveinc.org.

