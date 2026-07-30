HomeBase USA Deploys Simbe Chainwide Following Rapid Pilot Success

Store Intelligence™ platform expands to all HomeBase USA locations in three months

Measurable pilot results include a 92% reduction in pricing errors and 58% fewer controllable out-of-stocks

COPPERAS COVE, Texas, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After demonstrating measurable improvements in inventory accuracy and store execution during a pilot, HomeBase USA has expanded Simbe's Store Intelligence™ platform across every location in less than three months. The rollout brings Tally and Simbe's suite of solutions to stores across Texas, Wyoming, Kansas and Missouri following a successful pilot that reduced pricing errors by 92%, lowered controllable out-of-stocks by 58%, brought total out-of-stocks below one percent, and shortened annual physical inventories from three days to less than one.

Operating stores with extensive assortments across farm, ranch, building supplies, hardware, seasonal, and everyday essentials requires consistent execution at the shelf. For the rural communities and small towns that HomeBase serves, that execution carries even more weight. When an essential item is out of stock, the nearest alternative can be far away. With continuous visibility into shelf conditions, HomeBase teams can identify and resolve issues before they affect customers. For shoppers in these markets, Tally will also be the first encounter with a robot, showing these communities firsthand how innovation can transform the in-store experience.

"Strengthening how we operate across every store makes it even better to work and shop at HomeBase," said Joel McLiney, Owner and CEO of HomeBase. "Simbe helped our teams focus on what matters most each day, and the results gave us confidence to introduce Tally to all our stores in less than three months."

HomeBase attributes the rapid rollout in part to its disciplined approach to operational adoption. Rather than treating Tally as a technology deployment, HomeBase incorporated real-time shelf intelligence into daily operating routines. Leadership established clear expectations, embedded insights into store workflows, and empowered teams to act quickly. Instead of spending hours manually auditing aisles, associates receive prioritized actions that improve inventory accuracy, pricing integrity, and merchandising execution throughout the day—accelerating measurable improvements across the chain.

"Instead of spending time searching for problems, our teams start each day knowing exactly where to focus," said Tim Blakesley, Store Manager at HomeBase. "That means more time helping customers and making life easier for associates."

"One of the things that impressed us most about HomeBase was how effectively its leadership inspired adoption," said Negar Ballard, Senior Director of Sales at Simbe. "They built new operating habits that quickly prioritized associate time, helping delight shoppers and realize value across the business."

HomeBase's results reflect a broader shift underway across retail. As labor remains constrained and store complexity increases, retailers are turning to continuous shelf intelligence as the foundation for inventory, pricing, and store execution decisions. According to Coresight Research's State of In-Store Retailing 2026 report, in-store inefficiencies now cost retailers 6.4% of gross sales annually, totaling $196.4 billion across key U.S. retail sectors.

HomeBase joins retailers in nearly a dozen countries using Simbe's Store Intelligence™ platform to improve inventory accuracy, pricing integrity, merchandising execution, and store operations across grocery, home improvement, club, alcohol, and farm supply. Clients include Kroger, SPAR, BJ's Wholesale Club, and more.

About HomeBase USA

HomeBase USA is a home improvement retailer serving customers across Texas, Wyoming, Kansas, Missouri, and Louisiana. With nine locations and an extensive assortment spanning farm, ranch, hardware, seasonal, and everyday essentials, HomeBase is committed to delivering knowledgeable customer service and a well-stocked store experience.

About Simbe

Simbe is the physical AI platform for autonomous retail operations. Its vertically integrated system of Tally robots, fixed sensors, RFID, computer vision, and AI deliver a continuous, real-time picture of store conditions, orchestrating actions that keep stores running at their best, so every channel that depends on them can too. Deployed across thousands of locations in 10 countries, Simbe empowers associates, improves the shopper experience, and feeds the entire retail ecosystem with intelligence it can trust.

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SOURCE Simbe Robotics