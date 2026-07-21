Simbe Adds Executive Leader to Support Global Expansion as Enterprise Demand Accelerates

New leadership appointment positions Simbe to support the next era of enterprise-scale retail transformation.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simbe, the global leader in shelf digitization and store intelligence, today announced the addition of a new executive to its leadership team as retailers around the world accelerate investments in enterprise-scale store intelligence. Sean Reardon joins as Vice President of Field Operations, strengthening Simbe's ability to support rapid global growth.

According to Coresight's latest research, 60% of retailers are actively investing in store intelligence technologies, while another 37% plan to invest within the next year. As retailers increasingly move to chainwide deployments, they require partners capable of delivering enterprise-grade implementation, adoption, and long-term operational success.

Already powering chainwide deployments across more retail banners than any provider, Simbe is expanding its leadership team to help customers scale that transformation. Sean Reardon joins as Vice President of Field Operations following leadership roles at AiFi, Gideon, and SoftBank Robotics America, where he built and led organizations responsible for deploying autonomous technologies at enterprise scale. At Simbe, he will oversee global field operations, implementation strategy, and deployment excellence, ensuring retailers can rapidly and consistently scale store intelligence across their organizations.

"Shelf digitization has reached an inflection point," said Brad Bogolea, CEO and Co-Founder of Simbe. "The industry's interest in digitizing stores is accelerating as retailers deploy it across hundreds or thousands of locations. Sean's operational leadership strengthens our ability to deliver enterprise excellence while continuing to define the future of intelligent retail operations."

The leadership appointment follows a period of sustained global momentum for Simbe, including expanded enterprise deployments, continued client growth across grocery, club, farm supply, and home improvement, and continued industry recognition for first-in-kind safety certifications that advance intelligent retail operations. Together, these milestones reinforce Simbe's position as the category leader helping retailers digitize the physical store and build the operational foundation for the next generation of commerce.

About Simbe

Simbe is the physical AI platform that gives retail ground truth for the shelf. Its vertically integrated system of Tally robots, fixed sensors, RFID, computer vision, and AI deliver a real-time picture of store conditions, orchestrating actions that keep stores running at their best, so every channel that depends on them can too. Deployed across thousands of locations in 10 countries, Simbe empowers associates, improves the shopper experience, and feeds the entire retail ecosystem with intelligence it can trust.

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SOURCE Simbe Robotics