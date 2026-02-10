HomeBinder, InspectionGo's Homeownership Solution, Launches Nationwide Network of Trusted Movers

New offering helps homebuyers stay ahead of one of the most stressful steps in the move-in journey

TYRONE, Pa., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InspectionGo (iGo), a leading provider of technology and services for the home inspection industry, today announced an expansion of its homeownership solution, HomeBinder, with the launch of a nationwide network of pre-vetted, reputable moving providers. This enhancement strengthens HomeBinder's role as an anticipatory partner for homebuyers during one of the most complex and emotionally charged phases of the homeownership journey.

HomeBinder is iGo's flagship solution and operates as a complimentary moving coordination service, offered through home inspectors and real estate professionals. Rather than simply presenting buyers with tasks or checklists, HomeBinder learns each buyer's situation, stays ahead of what they'll need next, and coordinates essential services before they become stressful or expensive to manage later.

In addition to helping buyers set up core services such as home security, internet, and TV, HomeBinder now connects buyers to trusted local and regional movers, solving one of the most pressing needs during the transition into a new home. Because home inspectors collect critical details about the home during the inspection process, HomeBinder is uniquely positioned to provide timely, property-specific guidance that supports buyers long after the report is delivered.

"Our role with HomeBinder is to understand each buyer's situation and take care of things early—before they become stressful or costly," said John Russell, CEO of HomeBinder. "The physical move is always top of mind for homebuyers. By doing the work upfront to identify highly rated movers nationwide, we're able to give buyers the reassurance and support they need, exactly when they need it. This commitment to thoughtful, anticipatory service is at the heart of how we support homeowners well beyond inspection day."

What Customers Are Saying

"HomeBinder was one of the most valuable parts of our homebuying team. They cared about the real-life things that had to happen—not just the paperwork—and they kept us ahead of every step. It took so much stress off our plate and made the whole move feel manageable."

— Krin Villacres, Homebuyer, Farmers Branch, TX

What Moving Company Partners Are Saying

"Working with HomeBinder means we meet customers who already feel supported and informed. By the time they reach us, there's context, clarity, and trust in place. That lets our team start on the right foot and be fully prepared to serve. It's the kind of partnership that makes moving smoother for everyone."

— Prabh Heer, Chief Operating Officer, You Move Me

HomeBinder has earned more than 3,000 5-star reviews on Trustpilot, where homebuyers consistently highlight HomeBinder's calm, proactive support and the relief that comes from having one continuous relationship throughout the move-in process.

About InspectionGo

InspectionGo (iGo) operates HomeBinder, a platform that combines smart technology with personalized service to make homeownership simpler and more enjoyable. By partnering with inspection companies, HomeBinder transforms insights from inspection reports into personalized, actionable support—always one step ahead to reduce stress and avoid unnecessary expense for homeowners from move-in through long-term maintenance.

In addition to HomeBinder, iGo offers a suite of industry-leading solutions for inspection companies.

Keystone, business management software for inspection companies

Repair Pricer, an AI-powered tool that generates accurate repair estimates from any inspection report

iGo Network, a national home inspection scheduling service

iGo Community, the nation's top business coaching group for inspection company owners

Proudly based in Tyrone, Pennsylvania, iGo is committed to creating career opportunities and driving economic growth in its rural community. Learn more at inspectiongo.com and homebinder.com.

Press Contact:

Thomas Wallace

503-896-6260

https://inspectiongo.com

SOURCE InspectionGo