Homebot Aims to Bolster Prequal-to-App Pull Through with Buyer Enhancements to Its Customer Engagement Platform

DENVER, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Homebot, a customer engagement platform that delivers financial scenarios to help homeowners build wealth, today announced major enhancements to the homebuying side of its platform. The latest release inserts lenders into the market search process by integrating prompts for buyers to obtain a prequal or preapproval, lock a rate, and inquire about down payment with a single click. And, to instill a sense of urgency, future buyers can see how their buying power has changed over time as well as which markets best match their lifestyle, price point, and buying timeline.

"The market explorer includes several natural conversation starters and instant LO contact to propel buyers toward next steps. Coupled with the enhanced personalization and lifestyle indicators that show the buyer's goals and timeline, LOs can work smart and focus on the buyers that are ready to apply," said Homebot CEO Ernie Graham.

"Homebot has had years of proven success in driving repeat and referral business from our borrowers," said Wes Tool, Retail Branch Manager, Planet Home Lending. "Now, Homebot's buyer tools give our LOs the ability to nurture new relationships earlier in the buying process. This is a powerful tool to help boost the prequal-to-app pull through rate, and to help buyers make smart buying decisions."

Once an LO adds their database of potential clients to Homebot, buyers can search and assess markets with confidence -- using investor-level tools. Homebot reveals in real-time whether an area is a buyer's or seller's market, sets expectations on buying timeline for each area, and tracks purchasing power based on current mortgage rates.

About Homebot:

Homebot helps homeowners build real estate wealth. Every month, the award winning company delivers millions of property digests to consumers on behalf of their loan officer or real estate agent. The addictive, personalized digests are chock full of data and information to give homeowners and investors multiple financial scenarios to advise on building wealth. Loan officers and real estate agents leverage the Homebot experience to deliver high engagement campaigns that deliver an average 75% open rate to cement top of mind awareness and maintain the client relationship for life. Learn more: https://homebot.ai/

Want to see it in action? Journalists - please try it for yourself at: https://get.homebot.ai/?agentId=5c7426e889d5a000fc7b9fc0

Homebot is based in Denver.

