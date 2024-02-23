Homebot Announces Partnership with Ent Credit Union to Empower Financial Success & Education For Members

DENVER, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Homebot, a home finance education portal that empowers consumers to make smart home finance decisions, today announced their partnership with Ent Credit Union, Colorado's largest credit union and recognized by Newsweek as one of Colorado's Best Regional Credit Unions 2024.

Homebot is renowned for its innovative solutions that enable lenders to build lasting relationships with their past members. The platform utilizes advanced technology to deliver data-driven insights, enabling lenders to engage members effectively while offering personalized financial solutions.

Ent Credit Union, known for its commitment to enhancing members' financial well-being, aligns with Homebot's mission to provide homeowners with valuable home finance education about their most significant asset - their home.

Homebot is proud to continue expanding support for the credit union movement. This partnership aligns with Ent Credit Union's commitment to providing value beyond traditional banking services, fostering financial literacy, and helping members to achieve their homeownership goals.

"We are very excited about our partnership with Ent Credit Union," said Charlie Pratt, CEO of Homebot. "By combining our platform with Ent's dedication to improving member education and experience, we aim to set a new standard in their homeownership journey. Together, we will empower members with the information they need to make confident financial decisions."

Brittany Breakiron, Director of Mortgage Production at Ent Credit Union, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "Homebot's platform provides Ent members with personalized information related to their home value that can empower the members we serve to build a future on the foundation of their own home. This new member benefit only enriches our longstanding reputation of mortgage and service excellence in the state of Colorado."

About ENT Credit Union:

Founded in 1957, Ent, Colorado's largest credit union, has been consistently ranked as one of Colorado's best credit unions by many publications, including being named one of the best regional credit unions of 2024 by Newsweek. Ent, a not-for-profit financial, community-chartered credit union is committed to improving members' financial quality of life with better rates, lower fees and unparalleled products and services. With nearly $10 billion in assets, Ent serves more than 550,000 members at 55 convenient service centers across the Front Range. Ent is an Equal Housing Opportunity and Equal Opportunity Lender, insured by the NCUA. Visit Ent.com for more.

About Homebot:

Homebot, is a consumer engagement platform that keeps people connected to their home advisors (loan officers and real estate agents).

The award winning platform delivers personalized, actionable intelligence throughout the entire homeownership lifecycle. And with an average 50% monthly engagement rate, Homebot ensures lenders and agents remain the trusted advisors that consumers rely on to make informed decisions about the largest asset they may ever own, their home. For more information on Homebot, please visit: homebot.ai.

